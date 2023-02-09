Tuned BMW M4 Is Pure European Muscle Bar the V8 Recipe

There’s a new kid on the block in Manhart’s stable, the G82 BMW M4 Competition, made to look even more menacing, and sprinkled with a healthy power boost that places it in the previous-generation supercar territory as far as the output is concerned.
Call it a European muscle car if you will, yet since the emission regulations in the Old Continent are stricter than in the rest of the world, it doesn’t feature a big V8 under the hood, but a straight-six, with twin turbocharging. The 3.0-liter engine has been fitted with an MHtronik auxiliary control unit, and as a result, it now pushes out 626 hp (635 ps/467 kW) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque.
There is no direct reference to the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, but the tuner does reveal that from 62 to 124 mph (100-200 kph), it needs 6.42 seconds, and that from zero to 124 mph (0-200 mph), it takes 10.5 seconds. With its 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 650 Nm (480 lb-ft), the stock rear-wheel drive M4 Competition Coupe can deal with the naught to sixty miles per hour sprint in 3.8 seconds, and the xDrive model is four tenths of a second faster.
Besides the extra grunt, Manhart’s proposal also features a stainless steel exhaust system, with four ceramic-coated tailpipes that measure 100 mm (3.9 in) in diameter. Carbon-coated tips are available as an option, and so are the downpipes, with or without catalytic converters. There are two products on the tuner’s shelves when it comes to the suspension, a set of lowering springs made by H&R, or KW’s Variant 4 coilovers for optimized driving dynamics in addition to the revised stance. The Munich auto marque’s carbon ceramic brakes can be fitted ex-factory at an extra cost.
To the average Joe, this BMW M4 Coupe may look just about the same as the stock one, but there are a few elements that set it apart. The grille and more pronounced chin spoiler came from Manhart, and so did the fatter side skirts. Out back, the diffuser is new, and it has cutouts for the aforementioned exhaust tips. The small trunk lid spoiler, on the other hand, appears to carry over. Finished in matte gold bronze, the wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, and contribute to the exterior makeover of the car, rounding off the changes as well.
Manhart has also dropped a few images of the interior, and they haven’t done anything to it, stating that it was already “very attractive,” especially with the numerous carbon fiber elements decorating it. Curious how much everything costs? You’ll have to reach out to the tuner for that, as they haven’t released any pricing details at the time of writing.
