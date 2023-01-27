Manhart's Tuned Range Rover Sport Kind of Sends John Player Special Vibes, Doesn't It?

Even if that may be the case, you should forget about the iconic livery, because this Range Rover Sport is not Manhart’s only project car to feature a similar makeover. As a matter of fact, it is not even real yet, but when it will be, it will look exactly like this, or so the tuner claims anyway.
Renderings of the build were shared by Manhart online recently, and they portray the Range Rover Sport with a black attire, decorated by lots of gold accents. The latter are visible on the grille surrounds, part of the apron, side trim in the front bumper, hood, roof, side mirror caps, lower part of the doors, tailgate, diffuser, and rear bumper.
The tuner’s name proudly adorns the hood, front windshield, and tailgate, and it appears to have been added to the side stripes too. Darkened windows contribute to the sportier nature of the vehicle, and so do those large 24-inch alloys. The wheels fill the arches rather well, and even if they are a bit on the big side, they don’t look out of place here at all. Truth be told, we would have rather seen the Range Rover Sport in identical attire, but without the golden bits, you know, for a murdered-out stance.
Manhart states that they can do some things to the interior of the British brand’s high-rider, with different upholstery and trim options available. You may think that the sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to personalizing the cockpit, and that you can go for all sorts of hues, but the truth is that the tuner only mentions leather and Alcantara in black and gold, with the occasional gold accents to tie the cabin to the exterior. At the time of writing, they had yet to release digital illustrations portraying the cockpit with the upcoming makeover, but it’s not hard at all to imagine what it will look like.
A healthy power boost is mentioned too, in the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story, with Manhart stating that the output and torque of the P530 will be elevated to 650 ps (641 hp/478 kW) and 890 Nm (656 lb-ft) of torque. Can’t remember what engine is that? It is the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which normally develops 530 ps (523 hp/390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. They haven’t disclosed the new acceleration time, nor the top speed, but the stock Range Rover Sport P530 needs 4.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, and will run out of breath at 250 kph (155 mph). The launch date of Manhart’s build remains unconfirmed too, but it shouldn’t be long until it is ready.
