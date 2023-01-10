Audi S3 Turns Into RS 3 Fighter, Manhart S 400 Packs Nearly 400 HP

More on this:

1 New 2023 BMW M4 CSL Enters the Tuning Arena With More Power and Enhanced Looks

2 777-HP Manhart MH5 GTR Isn’t Your Ordinary BMW M5 CS

3 Tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS Can Now Mix It up With Hypercars Thanks to Manhart

4 BMW M3 Touring Gets Manhart Goodies That Include 650 Metric Ponies

5 Manhart TR 800 Is a Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S With Pumpkin-Like Finish and 833 HP