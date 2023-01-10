Audi S3 Turns Into RS 3 Fighter, Manhart S 400 Packs Nearly 400 HP

The S3 is the middle-of-the-road model in the A3 range, slotted between the A3 and RS 3. Essentially a VW Golf R in a nice suit, the compact-sized model has plenty of things going for it, including tuning potential.
Manhart, for example, cranked up the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EA888 powerplant from 310 ps to a staggering 405 ps to create the S 400. Despite its name, this fellow actually makes 399 horsepower and change. Peak torque has also gone up from 400 Nm to 515 Nm (380 pound-feet), which is pretty darn impressive for this displacement and number of cylinders.
By comparison, the RS 3 makes 401 hp and 369 lb-ft in U.S. specification or 400 ps and 500 Nm in European spec. We also have to remember that Audi offers a performance variant of the European RS 3, which belts out 407 ps (401 hp) from its 2.5-liter turbo straight-five EA855 powerplant.
The Wuppertal-based company extracted this level of performance from the S3 in a number of ways, beginning with a carbon-fiber intake and a Wagner-supplied intercooler. The standard exhaust system is gone in favor of a stainless-steel unit with valve control. The Remus exhaust wouldn’t be complete without a remapped engine control unit, which is proprietary to the German tuner. What’s more, H&R lowering springs bring the S3 lower to the ground by 30 millimeters (1.8 inches) according to Manhart.
Even though it’s way more powerful than stock, the S 400 still features the bone-stock brakes, Prospective customers are presented with individual tuning options, but only as long as the brakes don’t interfere with the wheels. Manhart Concave One wheels in matte black are featured on this car, measuring 19 by 8.5 inches. Red wheel rings add to the visual drama.
Pictured on 235/35 by 19-inch rubber boots from Hankook, the S 400 further boasts Manhart decals in black and red, as well as blacked-out exterior badging. The interior of this S 400 is unfortunately stock, but then again, the S3 is pretty nice right off the bat. Clearly not a run-of-the-mill Volkswagen Golf, that is, despite the Audi S3’s connection to the Golf R.
What about pricing? Well, it’s definitely not cheap. The ECU tuning costs 1,760 euros or 1,890 dollars at current exchange rates. The Remus exhaust is €2,799 ($3,005), and the Wagner intercooler is listed at €1,040 ($1,115). A complete set of Manhart Concave One wheels in matte black retails at €2,920 ($3,135), and H&R lowering springs currently go for €400 ($430).
The S3, on the other hand, will set you back 51,500 euros (55,310 dollars) in Germany or $46,800 in the United States of America. The German market also gets the S3 Sportback five-door hatchback, which is an idea more affordable at 50,700 euros (54,450 dollars at current exchange rates).
