Tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS Can Now Mix It With Hypercars Thanks to Manhart

Three years after the new-gen 911 entered production in Germany, the 911 GT2 RS has yet to receive a successor. Thus, as every Porsche enthusiast and their grandmother are waiting for the ‘Widowmaker’ to make a comeback, various tuning companies continue to take on the one based on the 991 generation.
One of the latest is Manhart, with a comprehensive kit that comprises a power boost, tweaked suspension, exterior add-ons, and a minor upgrade for the cabin, wrapped in a package that is known as the TR 900.
Mind you, the ‘900’ part doesn’t reveal the output, as it actually has 945 ps (932 hp / 695 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque to play with, up from 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), obtained by upgrading the ECU and turbos of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six.
There is also a larger front-mounted fan, aluminum manifold, and downpipes with catalytic converters that are not homologated for the German market. The dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission has also been upgraded in order to cope with the extra oomph.
Sporting a beautiful Midnight Dark Green wrap, the body of the tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS is decorated by the typical decals in gold, which match the looks of the center-locking wheels. Manhart also mentions the chin spoiler with side extensions, front air intake surrounds, beefier side skirts, and rear diffuser.
A modified suspension is on the list at the tuner, though uprated brakes aren’t, as they think the stock ones are qualified to handle all that power. As far as the cockpit goes, they have only given it a set of floor mats that came from the aftermarket world and not much else. Curious about how much everything costs? Manhart obviously knows the answer to that, and they will tell you all about it upon reaching out to them.
Mind you, the ‘900’ part doesn’t reveal the output, as it actually has 945 ps (932 hp / 695 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque to play with, up from 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), obtained by upgrading the ECU and turbos of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six.
There is also a larger front-mounted fan, aluminum manifold, and downpipes with catalytic converters that are not homologated for the German market. The dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission has also been upgraded in order to cope with the extra oomph.
Sporting a beautiful Midnight Dark Green wrap, the body of the tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS is decorated by the typical decals in gold, which match the looks of the center-locking wheels. Manhart also mentions the chin spoiler with side extensions, front air intake surrounds, beefier side skirts, and rear diffuser.
A modified suspension is on the list at the tuner, though uprated brakes aren’t, as they think the stock ones are qualified to handle all that power. As far as the cockpit goes, they have only given it a set of floor mats that came from the aftermarket world and not much else. Curious about how much everything costs? Manhart obviously knows the answer to that, and they will tell you all about it upon reaching out to them.