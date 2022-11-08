BMW M3 Touring Gets Manhart Goodies That Include 650 Metric Ponies

MH3 650 Touring references the Wuppertal-based company’s name, the model’s name, the amount of metric ponies, and the vehicle’s body style. How did Manhart squeeze out 650 metric ponies – a.k.a. 641 mechanical horsepower – from the 3.0-liter six? The answer comes in the guise of a valved exhaust system and an aggressive remap of the engine control unit.Customers are further presented with race-spec downpipes that don’t feature catalytic converters or sport downpipes with 300-cell GESI cats. Alternatively, customers are offered 200-cell HJS cats and OPF-delete pipes. Aesthetically speaking, the most obvious change over the stock car is the black exterior finish complemented by gold accents here and there.The wheels, dubbed Concave One, are pictured in matte black even though Manhart can finish them in any color. Next up, there’s a carbon-fiber package that comprises a plethora of parts. The list includes the rear aerodynamic diffuser that houses the quad-piped exhaust system, rear and front spoilers, aero flicks, and side skirts. There is no pricing information available for any of these parts at press time, and Manhart does not mention if any of these goodies have been approved by U.S. authorities.Given that BMW has confirmed no M3 Touring for the U.S. market, prospective customers in the U.S. don’t have a choice but to search for alternative solutions from tuning companies based in the United States.The G81 carries recommended starting prices of €97,800 back home in Germany and £83,470 in the United Kingdom, where it’s right-hand drive, MSRPs that convert to $98,570 and $96,520 at current exchange rates.