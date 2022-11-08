Miniature BMW M 1000 RR Is an Official Copycat of the Life-Size Bike, Doesn't Come Cheap

The BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle has been out and about for a couple of years now as the first-ever M-handled two-wheeler made in the Bavarians' shops. We’ve seen it perform on the official tracks and in less official drag races against other bikes and cars, but we’ve only seen it as a toy once, when LEGO released the Technic, 1:5 version of the machine at the end of last year.
Make that two times now, as this week BMW Motorrad announced its own scale variant of the motorcycle, a 1:10 interpretation that’s joining BMW’s own existing miniature models, the R 1250 GS, F 850 GS, and R 18 (photos of all of them are included in the attached gallery).
Not being made by LEGO, this toy is much closer to its original self when it comes to the lines it boasts. It comes with the paint job of its life-size sibling and has working steering and front and rear suspension. We’re promised “high quality and great attention to detail” so that all aspects of the bike are clearly visible.
What this bike does not offer is a working miniaturized engine. On the real thing, that would be a modified water-cooled four-cylinder in-line unit rated at 212 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The powerplant already got to be tested in some of high-profile racing series, including the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC).
BMW hopes the miniature bike will get people all excited, given how Christmas is not far away now. The toy sells at any BMW Motorrad branch, BMW Motorrad dealer or at BMW Welt, and in Germany, it has a rather steep price (all these things seem to be expensive) of 99 euros, which is about the same in dollars.
Not being made by LEGO, this toy is much closer to its original self when it comes to the lines it boasts. It comes with the paint job of its life-size sibling and has working steering and front and rear suspension. We’re promised “high quality and great attention to detail” so that all aspects of the bike are clearly visible.
What this bike does not offer is a working miniaturized engine. On the real thing, that would be a modified water-cooled four-cylinder in-line unit rated at 212 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The powerplant already got to be tested in some of high-profile racing series, including the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC).
BMW hopes the miniature bike will get people all excited, given how Christmas is not far away now. The toy sells at any BMW Motorrad branch, BMW Motorrad dealer or at BMW Welt, and in Germany, it has a rather steep price (all these things seem to be expensive) of 99 euros, which is about the same in dollars.