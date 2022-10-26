Just Under 1,000 BMW Motorcycles Have Been Recalled Over Clutch Covers Getting Loose

Early last month, BMW was informed of three engines on a test bench exhibiting signs of leakage at the clutch cover during testing. The engineering team further noted too little torque during unbolting of the clutch cover on three additional engines, which prompted an investigation.
A review of testing records suggested that a couple more engines, tested in June and July, exhibited similar conditions to the six powerplants mentioned earlier. After checking engine production records, BMW discovered “a reduction of torque when mounting the clutch cover.” The Munich-based company got in touch with the supplier of the clutch cover bolts who confirmed that said bolts were not produced to specifications.
The Bavarian automaker and motorcycle manufacturer isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to said issue. The bolts in question are supplied by LISI Automotive, and their part number is 8 563 763 as per the document attached below. All 10 bolts of the clutch cover will be replaced at no cost to the affected owners. The remedy bolts feature the same part number as the suspect bolts, which weren’t lubricated properly.
Due to improper lubrication, the clutch cover may not have been mounted with the appropriate torque. If one bolt loosens, that would be enough for an oil leakage that may result in a thermal event. The list of affected nameplates begins with the S 1000 RR superbike. Only 2022 models, namely 619 units produced between May and September, are called back.
The S 1000 R is also affected. Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the affected population includes 122 units split between 2022 and 2023 models produced between May and September. The S 1000 XR is next with 129 units featuring the same build window. The final entry is the M 1000 RR, a more extreme take on the S 1000 RR mentioned earlier. 81 units are called back, and BMW has also issued a delivery stop for said motorcycles with production dates ranging between May 9th and September 13th, 2022.
The Bavarian automaker and motorcycle manufacturer isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to said issue. The bolts in question are supplied by LISI Automotive, and their part number is 8 563 763 as per the document attached below. All 10 bolts of the clutch cover will be replaced at no cost to the affected owners. The remedy bolts feature the same part number as the suspect bolts, which weren’t lubricated properly.
Due to improper lubrication, the clutch cover may not have been mounted with the appropriate torque. If one bolt loosens, that would be enough for an oil leakage that may result in a thermal event. The list of affected nameplates begins with the S 1000 RR superbike. Only 2022 models, namely 619 units produced between May and September, are called back.
The S 1000 R is also affected. Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the affected population includes 122 units split between 2022 and 2023 models produced between May and September. The S 1000 XR is next with 129 units featuring the same build window. The final entry is the M 1000 RR, a more extreme take on the S 1000 RR mentioned earlier. 81 units are called back, and BMW has also issued a delivery stop for said motorcycles with production dates ranging between May 9th and September 13th, 2022.