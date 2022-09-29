Tame the Wheelie: The New BMW S1000 RR Superbike Has More Safety Specs, Also More Power

BMW is on a new model launching spree, and it's early Christmas for piston head fans or the brand. After the XM and 2023 Z4, the Germans announced their latest superbike, the S 1000 RR. The 2023 version sports an improved engine and chassis, better aerodynamics, and new assistance systems among the goodies.
Rev the new engine to 13,750 RPM, which will make 210 PS, three more than the current inline-four of the S 1000 RR, with a max torque of 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) at 11,000 RPM. Since we are on the revving grounds, The highest engine performance is 14,600 rpm. The specs are for non-US models only for now.
Of course, a lot of engine power on a motorbike is severe business, and BMW takes safety Germanically seriously. The new Slide Control function – a Dynamic Traction Control system feature - allows the rider to select between two (preset) drift angles. A steering angle sensor detects the vehicle inclination and switches off rear-wheel slips during accelerating out of a bend. When the bike tilts more than what the rider sets it to, the traction control holds the bike from losing grip.
The engineers tweaked the chassis, too, for more riding precision than before, with the “steering head angle flattened out by 0.5° and the offset of the triple clamps reduced by 3 mm”. And, to keep the bike on the track, a new Brake Slide Assist function is now available for the track day. Also, based on steering angle sensors, it allows the pilot to set a specific drift angle for sliding into corners at a maintained speed.
Speaking of speed, the new design of the winglets on the new RR generates aerodynamic downforce and pushes the front wheel into the ground. To cite the Germans, “The advantages are that the bike’s tendency to do a wheelie is reduced, you can break later, and cornering stability is increased.”
Four fixed basic settings are still available for DTC - Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race. In Pro Modes, the adjustable DTC Wheelie function suppresses or limits a wheelie to attain maximum acceleration performance. The BMW keeps it very laconic, giving a 3.2-second acceleration time for 0-62 mph (0-100 kph). As for the top speed that the 434 lb (197 kg) superbike can hit, the Bavarians state “>300” (kph, or 186 mph).
The new S1000 RR got a fresh look for the front section, with winglets and a lighter and sportier rear section complementing the three new livery options (Blackstorm metallic, Style Passion in Racing red non-metallic, and Light White non-metallic/BMW M). You can read the detailed specs in the attached press release.
