Manhart Upgrades the To-Be-Released BMW G87 M2 With Aggresive Look and Extra Power

BMW has just replaced the first-gen M2 with the G87. The driver-oriented compact has been one of the go-to choices for tuning for years, and the new model won’t be an exception.
The aggressive design lines and the S58 engine provide an ideal starting point for tuning. The G87 M2 deliveries will start in April 2023, so tuners have plenty of time to consider future modifications. One of them is Manhart, which just released renderings that showcase its aftermarket kit.
The project is named Manhart MH2 560 and consists of both performance and visual upgrades.
The choice of color is the brand’s signature black with the golden Manhart decal set. It’s meant to emphasize the strengths of the MH2 560, such as its stance and performance potential. The Manhart Concave One rims follow the same design, with a silk matt black featuring the golden pinstripe.
The exterior carbon upgrades include a rear spoiler, front and side flicks, front and rear aero flicks, a roof spoiler, and a rear diffuser with a center light located between the four tailpipes.
The company is upgrading the vehicle to output 560 hp (412 kW / 552 hp) and 650 Nm (478 ft-lbs.) from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo S58 engine. Other modifications are a stainless-steel exhaust system with valve control and downpipes, with or without a catalytic converter, and Manhart OPF-Delete replacement pipes with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters. You can also choose 4 x 100 mm (0.16 x 0.39 inches) carbon or ceramic tailpipes.
Increased power usually means that the car will require some suspension upgrades. Manhart will increase its maneuverability by fitting a new suspension that enhances the stance. You’ll be able to choose between two versions – full coil-over suspension and lowering springs. You can find out more about the project by contacting Manhart.
The German tuning house has recently announced other projects such as the CR 700 Last Edition, based on the new C63 S Performance, which features a similar design and substantial power upgrades (check out photo gallery).
The G87 M2 will have a base price of $62,200 (€63,021), and the Bavarian automaker is shifting its production from Leipzig, Germany, to San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
