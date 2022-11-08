This Is the Best “You Can’t Park There” Reaction After a Car Crash

No one likes being made fun of, especially in a difficult moment. Regardless of the car you’re driving, crashing it would qualify as one such difficult moment.
So, the last thing you’d want after crashing your car is to have some other driver pass you by, yelling at you that you can’t park there. It sounds ridiculous – and it is, if it weren’t a joke – but it’s one very hilarious prank that’s still around, years after it popped up online. The short video below brings what has been described as the best reaction to this silly prank.
The “You can’t park there, mate” prank came about after a video went viral years ago. It showed a blue Peugeot in a ditch, with the driver forced to explain to a passing driver that he hadn’t parked it there, while trying to get details on his location so he could call the police. The whole exchange was absurd and hilarious in a very British way, and the combination of the two ensured its instant virality and long-lasting appeal.
Since then, “you can’t park there” videos pop up regularly, to more or less hilarious results. The latest, seen below, right below the OG prank, is one with a hilarious effect, even for the poor dude, who crashed his car, a Smart Roadster that seems to have spun off the road, hit a wooden fence, lost the bumper, and then came to a halt.
“I gotta say it, you can’t park there,” another driver tells him as he’s passing by. Anyone else would have probably blown a fuse to hear “you can’t park there” (“y caa paa the’e,” more like it) when it’s clear that a crash has occurred, but not this dude. Looking up from his phone, he laughs with all his heart and responds with a high five and a “that’s really helpful,” before the video cuts off.
We could get into discussing how much of a douche the other guy is, for not stopping to offer a helping hand or whether the interaction is staged, including the crash. But that would be a waste of time, since there’s no way to find out more about it than what’s in the video, so let’s take from this one thing: a sense of humor helps even in the crappiest of crappy situations.
The “You can’t park there, mate” prank came about after a video went viral years ago. It showed a blue Peugeot in a ditch, with the driver forced to explain to a passing driver that he hadn’t parked it there, while trying to get details on his location so he could call the police. The whole exchange was absurd and hilarious in a very British way, and the combination of the two ensured its instant virality and long-lasting appeal.
Since then, “you can’t park there” videos pop up regularly, to more or less hilarious results. The latest, seen below, right below the OG prank, is one with a hilarious effect, even for the poor dude, who crashed his car, a Smart Roadster that seems to have spun off the road, hit a wooden fence, lost the bumper, and then came to a halt.
“I gotta say it, you can’t park there,” another driver tells him as he’s passing by. Anyone else would have probably blown a fuse to hear “you can’t park there” (“y caa paa the’e,” more like it) when it’s clear that a crash has occurred, but not this dude. Looking up from his phone, he laughs with all his heart and responds with a high five and a “that’s really helpful,” before the video cuts off.
We could get into discussing how much of a douche the other guy is, for not stopping to offer a helping hand or whether the interaction is staged, including the crash. But that would be a waste of time, since there’s no way to find out more about it than what’s in the video, so let’s take from this one thing: a sense of humor helps even in the crappiest of crappy situations.
@michaelking8056 ? original sound - KING SURFACING ????