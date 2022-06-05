Peter Hickman Wins the RST Superbike TT, Sidecar Race Red-Flagged After Serious Incident

What we saw today was an incredible display of skill from several riders, but it’s a shame that tragedy had to make its presence felt for a second time this week.
The last Qualifying sessions of this year’s Isle of Man TT occurred yesterday, and race week is now officially in progress. If you’ve been keeping an eye on the leaderboards over the past few days, then you will have noticed that Peter Hickman was, more often than not, the one setting the pace in the Superbike class.
Riding Motorrad’s brutal M 1000 RR and with sponsorship coming from Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing BMW, Hickman (unsurprisingly) went on to win the RST Superbike TT race held earlier today. His fastest lap around the Snaefell Mountain Course was completed in less than seventeen minutes at speeds averaging 133.461 mph (214.8 kph).
Thus, the English lap record holder racked up his sixth TT race win, followed by DAO Racing Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop of Hawk Racing in second and third place, respectively. A notable performance was also achieved by newcomer Glenn Irwin, who made history by riding his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to an eighth-place finish – the best result to ever be achieved by a rookie.
On a much gloomier note, the Sidecar TT race was red-flagged after a severe incident at Ago’s Leap, where SGR passenger Olivier Lavorel had sadly lost his life. This marks the second death we’ve witnessed since the action began on Monday, with the first being that of privateer Mark Purslow three days ago.
Lavorel’s teammate, Cesar Chanal, was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in critical condition, giving us an unsettling reminder of the dangers these racers choose to face. As some folks would put it, you’re an absolute motorcycling deity if you manage to survive the TT, let alone win it! To wrap things up in a more positive light, we’ll remind you that the Supersport and Superstock classes will be racing on June 6, and today’s celebrated winner is set to participate in both.
