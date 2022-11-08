BMW Group Relocates California Design Studio, Celebrates 50 Years of DesignworksUSA

Not many companies get to celebrate 50 years since inception. A recent McKinsey study discovered that a company's average lifespan has shrunk from 61 years in 1958 to less than 18 years today. Well, BMW Group's DesignworksUSA turned 50 years last month. But that's not all. The Bavarian automaker has also moved its design U.S. headquarters from Newbury Park to Santa Monica, California.

