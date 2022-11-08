1983 BMW 6 Series Art Car With Intricately Designed Livery to Go Under the Hammer

Maybe some of you weren’t even born in the 1980s, but many of those who lived in that glorious decade agree that it was the best and marked a special period in their lives. The legendary boxy cars of that decade still incite nostalgia and are a quintessential part of automotive history.
Such is this 1983 BMW 6 Series offered for sale from The Bavarian Legends Collection, which comprises some of the most exclusive and iconic classic BMWs ever to be built.
Designed by world-renowned automotive designer Paul Bracq, the BMW 6 Series perfectly matches the aesthetics of that era. The model was destined to replace the BMW E9 coupé and was in production from January 1976 to 1989, with over 86,000 units built over its production cycle.
The particular 1983 6 Series example you see here is an art car that wears an intricately designed livery in the style of artwork by Walter Maurer. For those out of the loop, Maurer is a German artist, graphic designer, and racer who is best known for having painted many of the units in the BMW Art Car series.
According to the listing, this BMW has been on static display for the last few years, so the highest bidder should carry out a mechanical inspection before taking the car for a ride.
As you can see in the photos, this example was modified for use on the track at some point during its life, and it now sports a single racing seat, rollcage, center-lock wheels, and side-exit exhaust.
Car enthusiasts and marque fans should mark November 26 on their calendars. RM Sotheby’s will auction off no less than 32 classic cars and motorcycles from the Bavarian Legends Collection on that day, including this 1983 BMW 6 Series. It’s not the oldest car in the lot, not the most expensive, but it could easily compete for the most aesthetically pleasing title.
The auction is set to take place at Motorworld München in Germany, and the suggested price for the BMW 6 Series Art Car is €30,000 - €50,000 ($30,000 - $50,000).
