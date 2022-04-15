Audi Recalls A3, S3 Over Incorrect Child Seat Anchorage Symbol

Previously recalled for a rearview camera image that may not display and malfunctioning seatbelt locking retractors, the A3 and S3 have been recalled again. Believe it or not, the premium sedans feature lower child seat anchorages that aren’t equipped with the required symbol.
Magna Seating discovered this condition in October 2021. The supplier told Audi that certain U.S. vehicles may have been produced with Euro-spec fitting sleeves, which prompted an investigation. Magna Seating introduced a new parts distribution system to assure the correct matching of the lower child seat anchorage fitting sleeves, and the automaker promptly corrected the A3 and S3 vehicles they could find in the port and at the factory.
Be that as it may, no fewer than 466 examples were already delivered to customers. Although these vehicles have perfectly functional child seat anchors, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 225 begs to differ. The Euro-spec symbol isn’t compliant with U.S. regulations, and that’s pretty much the gist of it. Pretty dumb, but the law is pretty clear in this regard.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker isn’t aware of claims or field reports caused by the supplier’s mistake. Owners and dealers will be notified of the recall on or before June 3rd, 2022 according to the attached recall report.
Currently priced from $34,800 excluding destination charge, the most affordable car that Audi sells in the United States of America comes with front-wheel drive and mild-hybrid assistance for the 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder mill that puts out 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm).
A dual-clutch automatic also needs to be mentioned along with 10.9 cubic feet (308 liters) of luggage capacity with the rear seats in their upright position. A grand total of three trim levels are offered (Premium, Premium Plus, Prestige). quattro all-wheel drive is a $2,000 extra across the board.
The S3 is pricier at $45,800 before taxes, but on the other hand, it’s rocking 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). Considering that a Golf R is more affordable, spacious, and powerful, what really gives?
