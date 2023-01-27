Jazz Up Your Closet With Exclusive Items From Maybach Icons of Luxury's New Apparel Line

Mercedes-Maybach has always been an unfaltering market leader when it comes to automotive luxury. Their sought-after vehicles follow an extravagant design approach and are built using the finest materials, sleek finishings, and rich colors.
And while sophisticated luxury is the brand’s main design language, its search for beauty and high quality extends way beyond cars with extraordinary handcrafted products in many other lifestyle sectors, including fashion.
MAYBACH Icons of Luxury is the branch that handles this side of the business, and their products have always embodied the best of German handcrafting excellence. They have just launched a new clothing collection that is sure to win the hearts of Maybach enthusiasts, fashionistas, and people who appreciate beautiful and luxurious products.
Just like the recently unveiled Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture, which represents Sophisticated Luxury in its purest form, the new fashion line “is based on progressive design [and aims to] offer an opulent wearing experience, as well as an edgy and individual look.”
Called “Unexpected Moments,” the new apparel collection is targeted at young fashionistas and aims to give them the right pieces to create unique outfits for a variety of occasions.
The exclusive clothing line includes trendsetting jackets for both winter and between seasons, a wide variety of gilets and hoodies, as well as sweatshirts for everyday wear. They are all made from exquisite, first-class materials that follow Maybach’s design philosophy of “more is more.”
The fashion items are available in unisex, men’s, and women’s designs, and depending on the product and model, there is a selection of various colorways. An eye-pleasing orange shade seems to be the strongest hue in this collection, with black, white, and neutral colors like beige and grey completing the palette.
All the clothing pieces are available in sizes S to XXXL. Leather, lambskin, high-quality cotton, polyamide, and down-filled polyester are some of the materials used for the Unexpected Moments collection. Designers also embellished the items with panels and linings in contrasting materials, high-end metal trims, generously-sized Maybach patterns adapted from the luxury automobile designs, and embroidered Maybach logos.
“The premium pieces in the Unexpected Moments Collection offer the highest quality and are created for longevity. As the name suggests, the classic looks include lots of surprises: glitzy linings and eye-catching elements ensure you’ll get your fill of admiring looks and second glances,” the company says.
After spending your hard-earned money on a posh Maybach, you may want to dress the part. For lucky Maybach owners who want to match their outfits to their luxury car, but also fashion enthusiasts who appreciate top-class quality and exclusivity, the Unexpected Moments collection is available in MAYBACH Boutiques, the brand’s online store, and exclusive MAYBACH partner stores. Prices range from £290 ($259) for a sweatshirt to over £1,200 ($1,500) for the leather jackets.
MAYBACH Icons of Luxury is the branch that handles this side of the business, and their products have always embodied the best of German handcrafting excellence. They have just launched a new clothing collection that is sure to win the hearts of Maybach enthusiasts, fashionistas, and people who appreciate beautiful and luxurious products.
Just like the recently unveiled Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture, which represents Sophisticated Luxury in its purest form, the new fashion line “is based on progressive design [and aims to] offer an opulent wearing experience, as well as an edgy and individual look.”
Called “Unexpected Moments,” the new apparel collection is targeted at young fashionistas and aims to give them the right pieces to create unique outfits for a variety of occasions.
The exclusive clothing line includes trendsetting jackets for both winter and between seasons, a wide variety of gilets and hoodies, as well as sweatshirts for everyday wear. They are all made from exquisite, first-class materials that follow Maybach’s design philosophy of “more is more.”
The fashion items are available in unisex, men’s, and women’s designs, and depending on the product and model, there is a selection of various colorways. An eye-pleasing orange shade seems to be the strongest hue in this collection, with black, white, and neutral colors like beige and grey completing the palette.
All the clothing pieces are available in sizes S to XXXL. Leather, lambskin, high-quality cotton, polyamide, and down-filled polyester are some of the materials used for the Unexpected Moments collection. Designers also embellished the items with panels and linings in contrasting materials, high-end metal trims, generously-sized Maybach patterns adapted from the luxury automobile designs, and embroidered Maybach logos.
“The premium pieces in the Unexpected Moments Collection offer the highest quality and are created for longevity. As the name suggests, the classic looks include lots of surprises: glitzy linings and eye-catching elements ensure you’ll get your fill of admiring looks and second glances,” the company says.
After spending your hard-earned money on a posh Maybach, you may want to dress the part. For lucky Maybach owners who want to match their outfits to their luxury car, but also fashion enthusiasts who appreciate top-class quality and exclusivity, the Unexpected Moments collection is available in MAYBACH Boutiques, the brand’s online store, and exclusive MAYBACH partner stores. Prices range from £290 ($259) for a sweatshirt to over £1,200 ($1,500) for the leather jackets.