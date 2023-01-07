The 2023 Patriot Cruiser May Boast the Most Intriguing Bathroom of All Class B Motorhomes

As odd as it may be, the main reason why I chose to bring to light this RV is because of the rear living space; you'll see what I mean shortly. If you've checked out the gallery, then you may have some idea as to what I'm talking about. Even then, have you really asked yourself all the questions?
Ok, so cutting to the chase, it's that bathroom-o-galley the American Patriot Cruiser (APC) showcases that I found absolutely out of this world. Take a look at what I mean. What other Class B motorhome have you seen with the ability to help you lighten yourself while also cracking a cold one? None, probably, mainly because manufacturers reserve this space for bedrooms, storage, and possibly a garage, but American Coach, the minds and hands behind the APC, created a different kind of living space. You can also swing open the rear doors and simply enjoy an unobscured view of the world.
If you've never heard of this American RV crew, all you need to know is that they've been on the market for over 30 years and, in this time, have grown to be known for exclusive, luxurious, and stand-apart machines. They've also grown to occupy a 480,000-square-foot facility in the heart of the U.S., in Decatur, Indiana.
Back to the APC, let's see how American Coach makes this Mercedes-Benz chassis stand apart from others on the market. Frankly, that rear construction blew me away. Why would I make such a big deal about such a space? There are countless reasons, but let me start with the activities I'd use this for.
adventures. Because the interior is reserved mainly for meetings and sleeping, in case your conferences drag well into the night, the rear of the APC is reserved for a bathroom/galley combo. I know it's odd but bear with me for the next few moments.
Personally, I see myself in countless scenarios where I'm enjoying some of the most peaceful mornings I've ever imagined. Waking up on an interior leather bed, with eyes half asleep, I'd head to my throne, take my seat, and open the doors revealing the local wilderness going about its day. I don't worry about anyone around as I'm on the edge of some cliff I found yesterday.
It's here that I may feel a little bit like God on the seventh day, where he or she marveled at creation; a mountain range in the distance, a river valley below, and clouds with birds moving effortlessly are sure to bring about a fresh feeling every day.
If that image is not your sort of game, you can always grab a cold one from the fridge at your feet, crack it open, and start your day like a champion, and with a view, of course. Again, it's an odd perspective on a small aspect of mobile living, but I love this idea.
Maybe you like your privacy and decide to utilize this space like an average human, but now that I've planted this seed in your head, try and resist doing what I described. Actually, no, I can't resist not pointing out more of the magic you can experience. Because there's a microwave in this space – in select floorplans – maybe you can watch a movie with a bag of popcorn at the ready. The only layout that moves the galley into the living space is the S5.
Speaking of overhead features, the final part of this Class B motorcoach is its ability to also transform into a space suitable for sleeping. With this in mind, the sofas featured in each floorplan can unfold to create a massive sleeping area that spans the width of the van, Except for the S5 I mentioned. Because the galley occupies one wall of the interior, the sofa sitting on the opposite wall can only extend to the center of the unit.
Beyond that, American Coach ensures you and your guests are as comfortable and safe as possible with features like an Air Ride suspension, JL Audio surround sound system, heated massage seats, and a 360-degree camera system and monitor. Even Maybach ceiling panels are found in some models.
Again, it's the sort of mobile coach designed for a different kind of customer and purpose. But there are people in this world that only need a mobile coach for some of the more normal reasons I mentioned above. Heck, if I ever get my hands on some extra cash, $200K (€188K at current exchange rates), the average rate for a new American Patriot Cruiser, you already know what I'll be doing with it. Heck, I might even redesign the interior a tad. Although, Maybach sounds nice enough.
