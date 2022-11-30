Pre-Production Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Van Shows Impressive Range in Testing

With the personal vehicle sector all but taken care of in terms of electrification, companies are now hard at work on larger targets. Semi-trucks, buses, and vans are also getting the electric treatment.
Mercedes-Benz is one of the companies taking the issue seriously, with four of its vans already available in EV form. Now, Mercedes is looking to build on its portfolio with the new eSprinter, which will more than double the range of the previous zero-emission version.
A test performed by the manufacturer and certified by TÜV Süd showed that the van, set to make its world premiere in February 2023, is capable of over 475 km (295 miles) of range in real conditions. The pre-production eSprinter was equipped with the largest battery option, which is expected to be around 120-kWh, a massive increase over the current 47-kWh pack. It managed to do a round trip between Stuttgart and Munich, including the climb up the Swabian Jura, on a single charge, with 20 km (14 miles) of juice left to spare.
The van achieved a consumption of 21.9 kWh per 100km (62 miles). This is highly impressive, considering a large portion of the trip was spent on any EV’s natural enemy, the highway. There was also a 575-m (1886-foot) difference in elevation between the highest and lowest points of the trip, further serving to separate this demonstration from any closed-track or bench test.
But the eSprinter isn’t just all about efficiency and range, adding flexibility and load capacity into the mix. Merc’s new van will be available with three distinct battery sizes as well as several body style options, ranging from the standard panel van all the way to a plain chassis for box bodies. The combination of those two factors will surely be enough to accommodate the needs and demands of any customer.
The electric van will begin production in the second half of 2023 and it will also be available, for the first time, in North America. However, as convincing as it looks, buying one right now might not be the best option, as there’s something even better in the works. The German company plans to introduce a new modular architecture called VAN.EA from 2025 as the second stage of its electrification efforts.
