Winnebago Teases New, All-Electric RV: eVanlife Is Coming

Here’s to hoping you’ve stepped into the New Year prepared for the future, because Winnebago is extending an invitation to “test drive” it, with its new, all-electric RV prototype. Mark your calendars for January 18, 2023, if the answer is yes.
For the second time in as many years, Winnebago is getting ready to unveil a new, all-electric RV. The first one, simply called the e-RV, made its debut at the 2022 edition of the Florida RV SuperShow, and went on a U.S. record-setting journey that summer, marking the first known drive of 1,000 miles (1,600 km) in an electric RV – costing 60% less money than the same trip in a gas-powered van.
All data gathered on the journey would serve to fine-tune the concept, in view of paving the way for a series-production model, Winnebago said at the time.
We’re still not at that series-production stage, but at this year’s edition of the Florida RV SuperShow, Winnebago will showcase the second concept. It doesn’t have an official name yet, but it’s teased in the video available at the bottom of the page, which promises that “eVanLife is coming.” You’d better get accustomed to this new hashtag, because ICE #vanlife is so yesterday!
The electric RV is shown only briefly, but it’s still clearly based on a Ford platform. The predecessor was based on a Ford Transit with a range of just 125 miles (201 km), which hardly seems ideal for the purpose it was designed for. At the time, Winnebago cited polls and figures that said that most RV buyers preferred to make trips under 200 miles (322 km), so their concept was perfect for them. It also tried to compensate for the short range with a string of amenities that would make frequent stops, whether at camp or for charging, or both, a bit more comfortable.
Details on the prototype are scarce, save for what is shown in the video. There’s a brief look at a solar panel array on the roof of the RV, which would indicate an attempt on Winnebago’s part to extend autonomy, if only to run certain appliances when at camp. The e-RV had AC, refrigerator, shower, full bathroom, and residential-grade WiFi, which is indispensable for today's digital nomads, so it makes sense to expect the same in the new one.
The Winnebago electric RV prototype will be unveiled in full on January 18, which is also when attendees at the show are invited for test drives, available only by online appointment. If you’re in the area and would like to have a glimpse at the zero-emissions, sustainable and much more affordable future of RV-ing, the Florida RV SuperShow sounds like a good place to be.
