Family of Five Lives in a Completely Renovated RV With Three Bedrooms

Smaller spaces to live in could mean that you have to spend more time closer to your family. This is a great way to do so with an RV. Why? Besides the small space, you also get the ability to travel anywhere. Do you want to go to the mountainside with your family? No easier task than to start the engine and drive around in your vehicle which is also your home or tow a car to the RV.
Kathleen and Joseph are from the Arizona desert and together with their kids, live in a Coachmen Chaparral 373mbrb with its interior totally re-designed by the family. This RV can only be moved by towing a car since it does not have an engine itself. The exterior measures 42 ft (12.8 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and 12 ft (3.7 m) in height, which is plenty enough for a family to live in. It weighs 13,030 lb. (5,910 kg) and is capable of carrying 1,970 lb. (893 kg) of freshwater tanks, cargo, and other accessories and equipment.
It comes originally with two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a kitchen, and plenty of space between them that can be designed as the owner wants. For Kathleen and Joseph, having three bedrooms was a key point in buying this RV for themselves and their three children. The interior came in a brown color design, but Kathleen decided to completely change that. It took the couple about two years to renovate the whole RV.
Starting with the living room, which is now colored in blue and white, we are greeted by a cozy atmosphere provided by the electric fireplace. The fireplace is mounted inside a TV cabinet that has lots of drawers. Those drawers are home for filming gear, video games, and extra cleaning products. A big 55-inche (140-cm) TV was placed above the cabinet, which is truly a blessing for the children and the father.
The kitchen is located right next to the living room. It is fully functional with a full-size gas and electric refrigerator, an ice maker, a deep double-bowl sink, a gas oven with a stove, and a microwave. Since they are a family of five, they need to have enough storage for all their food that does not go into the fridge. For this reason, the couple designed a pantry separated into two parts with enough space to store everything needed.
A dinette area was added on the other side of the kitchen with a small table and a few chairs. This area is also used for homeschooling.
Since there are three bedrooms, one for the parents and two for the three kids, one of them had to be given to the older child, Sofia. It has a pink and white interior design with a one-person bed that was built by Sofia herself. There are a few cabinets above the bed and a dresser. It also has a cute fairy lights string with several photos attached to it. The two boys have a bunk-bed bedroom. Each of the children has their bookshelves, wardrobe, and hooks for the backpacks.
The last room is the master bedroom with a king-size bed, which is quite fascinating that they managed to fit such a big bed in such a small space. Just like the first bedroom, this one also has a few cabinets above the bed, his and her closets, and a TV.
two bathrooms in this RV, one that also has access from the master bedroom, and it comes with a bathroom vanity, a bowl sink, a medicine cabinet, and a shower cabin. The other bathroom has everything the other one has, plus a bathtub.
This RV can also run off-grid with six AGM RV batteries, a 2,000 W charge controller, two 30-amp solar boost panels, and 1,800 W solar panels.
The couple does not mention the price of their RV, which is a 2018 Coachmen Chaparral 373mbrb. Depending on where you get yours and what upgrades it comes with, it can cost around $25,000-$35,000 (€23,389-€32,744). A new 2022 Coachmen Chaparral 373mbrb fifth wheel RV is sold at around $85,000 (€79,522), with older or pre-used ones starting at much less than that.
Kathleen and Joseph are from the Arizona desert and together with their kids, live in a Coachmen Chaparral 373mbrb with its interior totally re-designed by the family. This RV can only be moved by towing a car since it does not have an engine itself. The exterior measures 42 ft (12.8 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and 12 ft (3.7 m) in height, which is plenty enough for a family to live in. It weighs 13,030 lb. (5,910 kg) and is capable of carrying 1,970 lb. (893 kg) of freshwater tanks, cargo, and other accessories and equipment.
It comes originally with two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a kitchen, and plenty of space between them that can be designed as the owner wants. For Kathleen and Joseph, having three bedrooms was a key point in buying this RV for themselves and their three children. The interior came in a brown color design, but Kathleen decided to completely change that. It took the couple about two years to renovate the whole RV.
Starting with the living room, which is now colored in blue and white, we are greeted by a cozy atmosphere provided by the electric fireplace. The fireplace is mounted inside a TV cabinet that has lots of drawers. Those drawers are home for filming gear, video games, and extra cleaning products. A big 55-inche (140-cm) TV was placed above the cabinet, which is truly a blessing for the children and the father.
The kitchen is located right next to the living room. It is fully functional with a full-size gas and electric refrigerator, an ice maker, a deep double-bowl sink, a gas oven with a stove, and a microwave. Since they are a family of five, they need to have enough storage for all their food that does not go into the fridge. For this reason, the couple designed a pantry separated into two parts with enough space to store everything needed.
A dinette area was added on the other side of the kitchen with a small table and a few chairs. This area is also used for homeschooling.
Since there are three bedrooms, one for the parents and two for the three kids, one of them had to be given to the older child, Sofia. It has a pink and white interior design with a one-person bed that was built by Sofia herself. There are a few cabinets above the bed and a dresser. It also has a cute fairy lights string with several photos attached to it. The two boys have a bunk-bed bedroom. Each of the children has their bookshelves, wardrobe, and hooks for the backpacks.
The last room is the master bedroom with a king-size bed, which is quite fascinating that they managed to fit such a big bed in such a small space. Just like the first bedroom, this one also has a few cabinets above the bed, his and her closets, and a TV.
two bathrooms in this RV, one that also has access from the master bedroom, and it comes with a bathroom vanity, a bowl sink, a medicine cabinet, and a shower cabin. The other bathroom has everything the other one has, plus a bathtub.
This RV can also run off-grid with six AGM RV batteries, a 2,000 W charge controller, two 30-amp solar boost panels, and 1,800 W solar panels.
The couple does not mention the price of their RV, which is a 2018 Coachmen Chaparral 373mbrb. Depending on where you get yours and what upgrades it comes with, it can cost around $25,000-$35,000 (€23,389-€32,744). A new 2022 Coachmen Chaparral 373mbrb fifth wheel RV is sold at around $85,000 (€79,522), with older or pre-used ones starting at much less than that.