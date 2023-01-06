Ready the Checkbooks and Sell Your Home To Live a Life of Excess in a 2023 Allegro Bus

As I was growing up, my dad would take my mother and me on trips across the U.S. However, we carried out our adventures as part of my father's professional life; he's a truck driver and has been for as long as I can remember. Well, the luxuries expressed in Tiffin's new land yacht, the 2023 Allegro Bus, are on an entirely new level than that of living out of an 18-wheeler, and we're here to explore a bit how this thing is meant to raise the bar for on-road living.
Now, if you're ever looking to own something like this, you need to really plan your finances; maybe you're born into money. I say this because, searching online dealerships that may have these babies in stock, we're looking at models priced at around $500K (€476K at current exchange rates) and above. Depending on the features each unit may have in store, that number can pass $600K or more. I've even spotted units at over $750K, so be sure you're ready for something like this. Well, if you're an average human like me, then you may need to sell your home to own something like this, but I would, and here's why.
First of all, machines like the Allegro Bus are designed for the most luxurious and lavish living, and yes, all of it on the road, and if you're unaware of the level at which Tiffin operates, the base for their motorhomes – the chassis - is a proprietary machine designed and manufactured in-house. That's an endeavor that most motorhome manufacturers do not undertake. Hell, just imagine the level of facilities and gear that's needed to create a chassis worthy of carrying a home on its back. Oh, and if that's not enough, the Powerglide version used in the Bus can also handle towing loads up to 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms). I think you can literally tow a tiny house. A standard Cummins L9 diesel engine is responsible for that, but if you feel you need more power, grab the Cummins X15 with 605 HP and 1,950 lb-ft of torque.
Now that you have an idea of this motorhome's base, let's explore the living standards you can expect. Personally, I'm used to rolling across the country in nothing more than an 18-wheeler with bunk beds and a fridge and wardrobe right next to the bed. Well, with the Bus, any idea of cramped and minimalist spaces and furnishings goes out the window; this thing is big, really big.
What do I mean by this? Well, there are four floorplans available for the new year, and no matter which version you're interested in, all feature slide-out portions that house features like a king bed – no bunks here, unless you ask for them – modular couches and sofas, workstations – for those that must work while traveling the world, and kitchens too.
To understand what sort of rockstar lifestyle you can live, I've chosen the 45 FP floorplan to offer a taste, and once you're done driving and expanded the living space, you'll be able to access his and her bathroom at the rear, the walk-in wardrobe, that king bedding I mentioned, and a kitchen that makes the one I have at home seem very low-budget, and I live in a two-bedroom apartment.
This is also one of the floorplans that have a workstation, and frankly, it may seem like the sort of feature that may be an excess, but that's just the sort of lifestyle you'll embark upon if you ever get your hands on one of these beasts, one of excess.
One important aspect you need to consider about the Allegro Bus is that it's an entirely electric motorhome. Not the propulsion system, but how everything inside functions, all on electricity. Be it you use shore power, solar power, or run your washer and dryer using the standard Onan generator, it's all just one big bag of thunderbolts. With solar panels and that generator, I'm sure you can even ditch the trailer park and run wild in the middle of nowhere until you're out of food.
As for how we come to be able to buy such machines, Tiffin is responsible for all this. If you've heard the name before, it's because we've featured their works numerous times before. Even though this family-owned business began in 1941 as a supply store – an old-school Home Depot – in 1972, this crew hit the market with what would ultimately become their legacy, motorhomes. That's more than 50 years of history. I think we're in good hands here, and if you want to live the rockstar lifestyle or just want an RV designed for luxurious on-road living, the 2023 Allegro Bus needs some consideration. Get those checkbooks ready!
