This 2023 Fleetwood Discovery RV Lets You Travel in the Lap of Luxury

The 2023 Discovery is built on a Freightliner XCM modular chassis paired with Fleetwood’s reliable Freedom Bridge foundation. What powers this mobile suite is a 360-hp Cummins engine that produces 800 lb-ft (1,084 Nm) of torque. That’s enough to tow behind 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg), so you can take your favorite trailer or a small boat on your next adventure.
This Class A RV is available in four spacious floor plans designed to offer travelers all the comforts of home. We’re going to take a look at the 38W model, which measures 44.1 ft (13.4 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it has not one, not two, but three slide-outs that significantly increase the overall living space.
When they’re fully extended, the interior of the 38W feels incredibly roomy. You’ll also notice that the motorhome comes with tons of storage hacks and ingenious solutions that make it appear even larger than it really is. The cockpit area has two comfortable seats that swivel, a TV, and some drawers. It can also include a drop-down overhead bunk, allowing two travelers to sleep in comfort. It’s a great option for those who want to have extra sleeping space inside the RV.
The kitchen offers storage galore as well. It’s outfitted with all the appliances you need to cook up a storm. It has a stainless steel double sink that is deep enough for all your dishes, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a convection microwave. Additionally, it has a residential refrigerator with an ice maker and water dispenser, and an optional dishwasher.
The kitchen has generous solid surface countertops and a pull-out island that increases the available countertop space. Travelers will find numerous cabinets, drawers, and a large pantry with pull-out drawers as well. Across the kitchen is a free-standing dinette with a table that pulls out to sit four people. The dinette comes standard with a credenza that can also serve as a small workspace.
RV, this area features numerous cabinets, so you can put away all the items that don’t really have a place inside the motorhome. There’s also an electric fireplace next to the dinette, which keeps the place warm and cozy during the winter. Since we’re talking about a luxury home on wheels, the living room features heated porcelain tile floors for improved comfort.
As I’ve already mentioned, the 38W is outfitted with a half bath and a full one. The half bath is positioned next to the kitchen area, and it’s quite compact. It has all the standard features that you’d expect to find: a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a macerating toilet.
Then you have the master bedroom, which feels unbelievably large. Inside, you’ll see a king-size bed, upper cabinets, two large wardrobes, and not one, not two, but five drawers. Up above is a TV that you can watch from the comfort of your bed.
Just as you’d expect, the exterior of this Class A motorhome goes big on storage space. You can spot numerous compartments and even a pass-through storage basement with a sliding cargo tray that makes it easy to load and unload heavy items that you want to carry with you.
Elsewhere, it has an entertainment center with a TV and an electric patio awning that automatically retracts when there are harsh winds. Un on the roof, the motorhome has a 100-watt solar panel and three AC units.
For all of this, the 2023 Discovery 38W will set you back a whopping $444,036. In the end, this is a luxurious mobile suite that allows friends and family to travel and live comfortably. Recently, Fleetwood RV offered a full tour of the new model. You can watch the clip down below to see what this Class A motorhome is all about.
This Class A RV is available in four spacious floor plans designed to offer travelers all the comforts of home. We’re going to take a look at the 38W model, which measures 44.1 ft (13.4 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it has not one, not two, but three slide-outs that significantly increase the overall living space.
When they’re fully extended, the interior of the 38W feels incredibly roomy. You’ll also notice that the motorhome comes with tons of storage hacks and ingenious solutions that make it appear even larger than it really is. The cockpit area has two comfortable seats that swivel, a TV, and some drawers. It can also include a drop-down overhead bunk, allowing two travelers to sleep in comfort. It’s a great option for those who want to have extra sleeping space inside the RV.
The kitchen offers storage galore as well. It’s outfitted with all the appliances you need to cook up a storm. It has a stainless steel double sink that is deep enough for all your dishes, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a convection microwave. Additionally, it has a residential refrigerator with an ice maker and water dispenser, and an optional dishwasher.
The kitchen has generous solid surface countertops and a pull-out island that increases the available countertop space. Travelers will find numerous cabinets, drawers, and a large pantry with pull-out drawers as well. Across the kitchen is a free-standing dinette with a table that pulls out to sit four people. The dinette comes standard with a credenza that can also serve as a small workspace.
RV, this area features numerous cabinets, so you can put away all the items that don’t really have a place inside the motorhome. There’s also an electric fireplace next to the dinette, which keeps the place warm and cozy during the winter. Since we’re talking about a luxury home on wheels, the living room features heated porcelain tile floors for improved comfort.
As I’ve already mentioned, the 38W is outfitted with a half bath and a full one. The half bath is positioned next to the kitchen area, and it’s quite compact. It has all the standard features that you’d expect to find: a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a macerating toilet.
Then you have the master bedroom, which feels unbelievably large. Inside, you’ll see a king-size bed, upper cabinets, two large wardrobes, and not one, not two, but five drawers. Up above is a TV that you can watch from the comfort of your bed.
Just as you’d expect, the exterior of this Class A motorhome goes big on storage space. You can spot numerous compartments and even a pass-through storage basement with a sliding cargo tray that makes it easy to load and unload heavy items that you want to carry with you.
Elsewhere, it has an entertainment center with a TV and an electric patio awning that automatically retracts when there are harsh winds. Un on the roof, the motorhome has a 100-watt solar panel and three AC units.
For all of this, the 2023 Discovery 38W will set you back a whopping $444,036. In the end, this is a luxurious mobile suite that allows friends and family to travel and live comfortably. Recently, Fleetwood RV offered a full tour of the new model. You can watch the clip down below to see what this Class A motorhome is all about.