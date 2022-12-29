Fleetwood's New Discovery LXE Motorhome Is a Five-Star Mobile Suite

The 2023 Discovery LXE is a family-friendly coach designed to bring all the amenities of a home on the road. The RV takes every great feature from Fleetwood's popular Discovery and amps it up, offering more power, more room, and a ton of luxurious features. Travelers can choose between five different floor plans that maximize comfort and style.
We're going to take a closer look at the 44S, which comes with a half bath and a full bath, a big living room packed with space-saving contraptions, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a bedroom with a king-size bed. The model measures 44 ft (13.4 meters) in length, and it's 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Although it doesn't sound like a lot, this Class A RV has not one, not two, but four slide-outs that significantly increase the interior space. In fact, the first thing you're going to notice once you step inside the vehicle is how large the living room feels.
This area is positioned at the front, and it definitely screams luxury. There's a large sofa that can be used in many different ways. The middle section can be converted into a bed for two, while the sides turn into what Fleetwood calls "power motion lounges." They are basically two built-in recliner chairs that come with cup holders and removable snack trays.
You'll notice that it includes a TV and an electric fireplace that warms up the place during cold winter nights. And if that's not enough, the living room features heated tiled floors that ensure your toes stay warm when temperatures drop.
The cab area has some nice features as well. People can get the optional drop-down overhead bunk to enjoy an additional sleeping space. From there, they can also watch the TV mounted above the front seats. The kitchen is positioned in the middle of the coach, and it is equipped with all the appliances you'd find in a luxury apartment.
There's a deep farmhouse-style sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a convection microwave. It also comes with a dishwasher and a residential refrigerator with an ice maker and water dispenser. The kitchen has a generous countertop that allows people to cook up a storm.
As I've already mentioned, the 44S comes with a half bath and a full bath. The half bath is placed next to the kitchen area, and it's pretty compact. Although small, you'll be surprised to find a decent amount of space. There's a nice countertop with an integrated residential sink and some cabinets as well.
Down the hallway is the master bedroom, which feels and looks incredibly large. This area is equipped with a king-size bed, two small nightstands, and overhead cabinets. Across the bed, you'll notice that there are two generous wardrobes. Elsewhere, you'll find not one, not two, but eight big drawers, as well as a pop-up TV.
And if you thought the interior had plenty of room for everything, the exterior of this luxurious motorhome offers storage galore. You get several large compartments and full pass-through storage for all the toys that you want to carry along. Speaking of that, the 44S can tow 15,000 lbs (6,803 kg) behind it, so you can take a trailer or a small boat with you if you want.
Elsewhere, the RV features an entertainment center with a TV and a power patio awning with LED lights. Up on the roof, it has three powerful AC units and a standard 100-watt solar panel. As for the price of the 2023 Discovery LXE 44S, well, this luxury coach will cost you a little over half a million dollars. Fleetwood hasn't offered a full walkthrough of the new model yet, but you can get a glimpse of what this five-star mobile suite has to offer by clicking the clip attached down below.
