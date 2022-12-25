This Class A Luxury Motorhome Boasts Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms for a Family of 5

For a family of 5, this was the perfect way of living. Spending more time with each other, traveling around, and just enjoying an out-of-the-typical family house. The parents, Jeff and Dawn, sold the huge 3,000 sq ft (279sq m) house and bought this 43 ft (13-meter) 2017 Newmar Dutch Star model 4369. The exterior got tons of storage with sliding drawers from one side to another. For those warm summer days, a pull-out TV, an awning, and a fridge were also installed on the side of the motorhome.
If you’re worried about getting this thing moving, don’t be. A 450 cu-in (7.3-liter) Cummins diesel engine will ensure this coach bus has enough torque to tow your entire hometown. Or at least their bikes and a GMC Acadia. It got a tag axle in the back and a 10,000 W Cummins Onan generator in the front. It also has a Freightliner chassis, an Allison automatic transmission, and air suspension.
This is the 4th consecutive year that they’re spending living in the motorhome. While for some, this type of vehicle is just a simple RV that you take out when you want to travel, for this family, it is their whole life.
This Class A motorhome comes with a decent size kitchen that is also fully functional. It comes prepared with a convection microwave that replaces the traditional oven, a removable induction cooktop that can also be covered and hidden underneath the countertop, a dishwasher, an espresso machine, and a full-size refrigerator.
There are a lot of floor and wall cabinets with lots of storage space for all the kitchen utensils. Although there are many cabinets and the kitchen is not small, there is not much cooking space available. Most of the countertop space is taken by the kitchen appliances, with only a tiny space when the cooktop is covered. The hot water and heating are powered by a diesel burner.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find a long white couch that might make us think this is the living room, but it is, in fact, one of the kid’s bedrooms. This side of the bus includes two bedrooms and a dinette, and it has a full slide-out wall on a hydraulic system that extends the living space available. The real living room is located at the front. It comes with two couches, two swivel chairs, and a televator, which is a TV that retracts behind one of the couches.
The couch can be converted into a comfortable bed by inflating the air mattress, and there are many small cabinets for school supplies and a pantry. Right next to this, a dinette area was added with two couches, a chair, and a long drop-leaf table.
Due to the many residents of this motorhome, it had to somehow manage to fit two bathrooms or at least a half-bath and a normal bath. Although the half-bath is teensy-weensy, it hosts a toilet, a sink, a medicine cabinet, and lots of wall cabinets that are used as wardrobes for the kids.
A bunk-beds bedroom is also present for the smaller kids. This area has a fascinating design, with each of the beds having a different theme. The top one has a night theme, while the bottom one has a day theme. Both sides have windows for fresh air and curtains for privacy.
The master bedroom is the largest room in this motorhome. It has a king-size bed that can be lifted with access to the storage underneath and two side tables with USB ports. It also comes with his and her closets, a TV, and a few drawers.
From the master bedroom, we can access the main bathroom. It got a second toilet, a stackable washer and dryer, a medicine cabinet, and a bathroom vanity. A shower could not be missed, so they added a shower cabin with a flip-down seat and a rainfall showerhead. In case of emergency, there is also an escape door right next to the toilet.
The family did not mention the price of their motorhome or how much they spent on decorating the interior. But with a quick internet search, this coach bus model price starts at around $300,000 (€281,220). While this way of living can be quite challenging, what if your bus breaks in the middle of nowhere? Jeff states that there are many tutorials on the internet that can help you overcome these issues. Of course, there are many more ways to spend less money on a mobile home or a tiny home in general, but for a big family, this could be the greatest way to full-time living.
