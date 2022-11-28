Three Friends Turned an Old Static Caravan Into a Quirky, Ultra-Stylish Home

When not just one, but three creative people pour their soul into a renovation and design project, the result can only be amazing. An old static caravan from a classic British brand was successfully turned into a spectacular holiday home that’s both glamorous and unique.
“Pontins Meets Palm Springs” is not just a metaphor, but exactly how Anna Hart, Emma Jane Palin, and Whinnie Williams describe the holiday home they’ve brought to life together, after purchasing a 2010 Willerby Bluebird. A travel journalist, a stylist and an interior designer, respectively, they’ve each left their specific mark on the unique look of the new home.
Only a couple of years ago, the trio started looking for a vintage caravan that would be in good shape but in need of a makeover. “We didn’t want to be ripping fixtures out of a new caravan that someone else would love as it was,” they said in an older interview with Hull Daily Mail.
Sitting in the beautiful area of Birchington-on-Sea, UK, just outside of Margate, Kent, the holiday home now proudly displays three bedrooms with totally different themes, a fabulous living room, a modern kitchen, plus two bathrooms with vintage details. Up to six guests can explore the Jungle Room, the Lonely Heart Saloon, and the Space Disco Room, each boasting state-of-the-art décor.
The living room was inspired by the modern architecture of Palm Springs, while the kitchen is surprisingly glamorous, even flaunting a golden sink. A fabulous mix of patterns and themes, from the flooring to the kitchen basics, makes Club Jupiter a work of art.
It’s almost hard to believe that this was once a simple, all-beige caravan. Willerby has been making these types of static caravans since the ‘70s. As opposed to touring or mobile caravans, the static ones are basically just the outer shells, much more spacious, and made from lighter materials. They are not meant to hit the road, but to live in holidays parks.
A gorgeous renovation of a static caravan, the Club Jupiter holiday home is both vintage and contemporary. Those who would like to explore it can find out more at Airbnb.
Only a couple of years ago, the trio started looking for a vintage caravan that would be in good shape but in need of a makeover. “We didn’t want to be ripping fixtures out of a new caravan that someone else would love as it was,” they said in an older interview with Hull Daily Mail.
Sitting in the beautiful area of Birchington-on-Sea, UK, just outside of Margate, Kent, the holiday home now proudly displays three bedrooms with totally different themes, a fabulous living room, a modern kitchen, plus two bathrooms with vintage details. Up to six guests can explore the Jungle Room, the Lonely Heart Saloon, and the Space Disco Room, each boasting state-of-the-art décor.
The living room was inspired by the modern architecture of Palm Springs, while the kitchen is surprisingly glamorous, even flaunting a golden sink. A fabulous mix of patterns and themes, from the flooring to the kitchen basics, makes Club Jupiter a work of art.
It’s almost hard to believe that this was once a simple, all-beige caravan. Willerby has been making these types of static caravans since the ‘70s. As opposed to touring or mobile caravans, the static ones are basically just the outer shells, much more spacious, and made from lighter materials. They are not meant to hit the road, but to live in holidays parks.
A gorgeous renovation of a static caravan, the Club Jupiter holiday home is both vintage and contemporary. Those who would like to explore it can find out more at Airbnb.