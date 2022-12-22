This Entegra Aspire Is Pure Luxury on Wheels, Has a Huge Walk-In Closet and a Wine Cooler

The 2023 Entegra Aspire sits on a Spartan K2 chassis, and it has a Cummins L9 diesel engine that is capable of delivering 450 hp and 1,250 lb-ft (1,695 Nm) of torque. This motorhome can get you anywhere you want without a problem, and it can also tow 15,000 lbs (6,800 kg) behind it.
The RV is available in six different floor plans designed to offer small families the comforts of home and more. Each floor plan is stacked with high-end amenities, and it provides tons of storage space. The 44D model follows the same pattern.
On the outside, it features numerous compartments that are perfect for those who want to carry bikes, outdoor equipment, or other bigger items that they don’t want to take with them inside the coach. One of the compartments even comes with a large sliding tray, making it easy to load and unload heavy cargo.
motorhome also includes an entertainment center with a TV that swivels. It’s a nice addition that allows people to turn the TV away from the sun’s glare. As for the interior, well, you’re getting a taste of pure luxury. This model measures 44.1 ft (13.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it features a decent walkway even when the slide-outs aren’t fully extended.
Speaking of that, the 44D has not one, not two, but four slide-outs that significantly increase the available space. The interior feels and looks incredibly large. At the front, you have swivel seats, and you can enjoy the panoramic view specific to Class A RVs. You have a super spacious living room that can be customized to fit the needs and preferences of every traveler. It includes theater seats positioned across a large TV and an electric fireplace.
But that’s not all. This area comes with a wine cooler, a desk, and several cabinets for storage. Customers can also opt for what Entegra calls the “hide-a-bed sofa” if they want an additional sleeping space instead of an entertainment center.
Several cabinets can also be found across the kitchen, above the dinette. This area also features a table and seating for four. Next to the refrigerator is a generous pantry as well. Then you have the half bath, which is quite compact. But even if it’s small, it has everything you need – there’s a macerating toilet, a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and some cabinets that offer even more storage.
The master bedroom in the 44D is not only incredibly spacious but also filled with amenities. It’s equipped with a king-size bed, multiple overhead cabinets, big wardrobes, and a TV that hides a safe. Next to the bedroom is the full bathroom. This area screams luxury since it has big vanity for him and her, three medicine cabinets with mirrors, as well as several drawers and cabinets. It also has a macerating toilet and an amazing fiberglass shower with a bench.
This Class A motorhome has not one, not two, but three AC units and a smoke alarm. Moreover, it carries 100 gallons (379 liters) of fresh water, and it comes with 200 watts of solar.
Pricing for the 2023 Aspire 44D starts at roughly $620,000 MSRP. It’s definitely an RV fit for those with really big pockets, ones that can fit more than half a million dollars in them. You can check out every high-end amenity that this five-star mobile suite has to offer in the clip attached down below. Brendon Gendel from Entegra Coach offered a thorough walkthrough of the new model.
