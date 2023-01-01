Kibbi Recalls Renegade Valencia Motorhome Over Propane Leak

Kibbi, the maker of the Renegade Valencia, has recalled no fewer than 376 examples of the luxury-oriented motorhome. According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, 2022 and 2023 models are potentially affected. Rather than Kibbi, a supplier is blamed for the recall condition.
Engineering Controls International contacted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration back in July 2022 over Prest-O-Lite gas connection fittings with a potential manufacturing defect. More specifically, the POL threads on a limited number of propane tank service valves may have been improperly manufactured after a tool change in February 2021. The tread depth of the POL outlet is less than ideal, which may result in a propane leak from the Manchester Tank-branded propane tanks installed in certain RVs, including the Freightliner-based Valencia.
ECI called back 9,500 service valves, and Manchester Tank was promptly notified of the recall condition. MT isn’t aware of any reports of propane leak or worse. Manchester Tank forwarded the valve supplier’s report to Kibbi in June 2022, right before ECI got in touch with the NHTSA. The propane tank supplier promptly reviewed internal records to identify RV propane tanks that may have been supplied to Kibbi for its motorhome.
The Indiana-based RV specialist reviewed its own records, identifying the aforementioned population of potentially affected Valencias. The motorhomes in question were manufactured in the period from February 5th, 2021 through August 5th, 2022. Based around the Freightliner S2RV chassis and powered by the award-winning Cummins ISB straight-six turbo diesel, the Valencias are equipped with tanks manufactured between January 2021 and March 2021. RVs outside those dates are not affected.
Kibbi dealers will be notified between January 6th and January 13th, whereas known owners of the 2022 to 2023 Renegade Valencia will be informed by first-class mail in the period between February 10th and February 20th. Manchester Tank has provided Kibbi detailed instructions for inspecting the valves to ensure there are no leaks. In case of propane leaks, defective service valves will be replaced at no cost to the owner.
Available in four floorplans, the Renegade Valencia is “the ultimate in Freightliner coach comfort” according to its maker. The Cummins engine produces a whopping 800 pound-feet (1,085 Nm), whereas horsepower peaks at 360. The only transmission available is the 3000MH from Allison, boasting six gears and a push-button shifter in this application.
The 6.7-liter engine, beefy transmission, and sturdy chassis enable a gross combination weight rating of 46,000 pounds (20,865 kilograms) as per the brochure for the 2023 Renegade Valencia. In terms of popular options, the manufacturer lists theater seating and a storage ottoman as the bestsellers. Other interesting extras include 175-watt solar panels, a one-piece vinyl floor in the bedroom, and a 24″ LED television in the cabover bed area.
