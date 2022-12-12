The Poshest S-Class Is Here: Meet the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Haute Voiture

Remember the Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture Concept presented earlier this year? It has just morphed into an eponymous luxury sedan, whose production will be capped at 150 units.
Set to go on sale online and at select Maybach retailers in early 2023, the new Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture builds on the S 680 and features some exclusive touches inside and out.
Combining Nautical Blue and Light Shimmering Rose for the upper and lower parts respectively, the two-tone look is exclusive to this model. It has surround lighting with animated projection too, and a set of wheels finished in the same Nautical Blue color.
Inside, the Maybach Haute Couture has blue, beige, rose gold, and gold accents, as well as Crystal White leather. Linen and mohair floor mats further enhance the posh experience of the luxury sedan, which also has blue tone leather piping on the consoles, and rose gold champagne flutes.
Further setting it apart from the rest of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class models, the limited edition sports sparkling glitter clouds in the MBUX infotainment system to “emphasize the catwalk atmosphere,” according to the car manufacturer. The twelve different avatars are elegantly dressed and adorned with various accessories.
Completing the collection, the S-Class Haute Voiture comes with a hand-made gift box that features a scale model, key ring, and badge number, joined by a car cover that sports the Maybach and Haute Voiture logos. Finally, a bag collection said to be exclusive is offered at no extra cost.
Power is still supplied by the 6.0-liter V12 engine, with twin turbocharging. It kicks out 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It works in concert with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds.
Details surrounding the pricing and market allocation will be announced in due course.
