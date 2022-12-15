White, Lowered Mercedes-Maybach S 580 on Huge AGL77s Takes Refuge From Winter

Some ritzy Mercedes-Benz owners – like Manny Khoshbin, for example – are already prepared for this season’s snowy winter wonderland. With white and posh Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared rides, of course.
But the aftermarket realm is not ready just yet to showcase the fruits of modifying the humongous off-roader – although major outlets like Platinum or RDB LA are pretty close to getting there, already. As such, the classic usual suspect when it comes to posh customization and personalization build projects remains the eponymous S-Class four-door limousine.
Alas, even as many folks are bracing for the big snows of 2022’s winter season, some matching-white Mercedes-Benz sedans only know how to take refuge where it’s still warm and sunny. Well, they do have the right stuff to protect, such as their Maybach sub-brand image, the pristine white coating, all the ritzy chrome, as well as the latest aftermarket developments.
So, this is probably how the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have uncovered another Maybach S 580 treat that feels snowy but it’s not. Instead, the posh ride is dwelling lowered than the norm around some palm trees. Meanwhile, it is also flaunting all the ritzy Maybach goodies – including the stunning, diamond-stitched white leather interior that is only contrasted by the glossy black elements that look better integrated than on a luxury yacht.
As for other details of this “white on white on (chromed) white” S 580, there are none – other than the fact that it rides stanced on a humongous set of AG Luxury AGL77 monoblock forged wheels finished in brushed polished attire. Do we even need anything else, since we already know the (W223) S 580 comes equipped with a 48V mild hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that can get the German land yacht to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than five seconds?
Alas, even as many folks are bracing for the big snows of 2022’s winter season, some matching-white Mercedes-Benz sedans only know how to take refuge where it’s still warm and sunny. Well, they do have the right stuff to protect, such as their Maybach sub-brand image, the pristine white coating, all the ritzy chrome, as well as the latest aftermarket developments.
So, this is probably how the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have uncovered another Maybach S 580 treat that feels snowy but it’s not. Instead, the posh ride is dwelling lowered than the norm around some palm trees. Meanwhile, it is also flaunting all the ritzy Maybach goodies – including the stunning, diamond-stitched white leather interior that is only contrasted by the glossy black elements that look better integrated than on a luxury yacht.
As for other details of this “white on white on (chromed) white” S 580, there are none – other than the fact that it rides stanced on a humongous set of AG Luxury AGL77 monoblock forged wheels finished in brushed polished attire. Do we even need anything else, since we already know the (W223) S 580 comes equipped with a 48V mild hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that can get the German land yacht to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than five seconds?