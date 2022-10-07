Electron-Sipping Tesla Model 3 Gets New Jog Suit From Manhart

Manhart’s portfolio comprises cars from different brands, including Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jeep, and Land Rover, as well as Porsche, McLaren, and Lamborghini. As of recently, they have expanded their reach to Tesla too, as they have upgrades available for the Model 3 in their catalog.
Named the Manhart TM3 510, the tuned Tesla Model 3 is all show with no extra-go. The output and torque are still rated at 513 ps (505 hp / 377 kW) and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque combined, and the 82 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies the juice to the dual motors.
The brakes can be upgraded upon request, and so can the interior, with a plethora of new upholstery and trim options. For now, however, the pictured electric sedan from the company based in Austin, Texas, only gets a few visual upgrades, for enhanced street credit.
Some of the novelties include the chin spoiler made of carbon fiber, with Manhart stating that it gives the car “an even more striking appearance.” There is a decal set bedecking the black body of the Model 3, in matte gray and red, and a honeycomb mesh on the closed-off grille. The rear windows have been blacked-out for a more vibrant presence.
As you can imagine, those wheels are new. They came from Barracuda, and measure 9x21 inches at the front and rear, shod in 235/30 tires. Here, the alloys have a platinum gray finish, but as an option, the color can be individually configured. Last but not least, this Tesla Model 3 rides a bit closer to the ground, courtesy of the lowering springs made by H&R.
Manhart hasn’t said anything about the pricing details of these bits and pieces, but anyone interested in them should have no problem finding out how much they cost upon reaching out to the tuner.
