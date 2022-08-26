A Mechanic Fixed a Model 3 for $15,000 Less Than What Tesla Wanted

Bad things can happen while on the road. Fortunately, there are remedies. Some are covered by the warranty, others must be paid out. In this particular case, a Tesla Model 3 owner needed a battery-related fix. The EV maker said it’ll cost $16,000. An independent mechanic did it for 94% less. Here’s what happened.
A Tesla Model 3 owner from the U.S. ran over an object and it punched through the sheet of metal that protects vital car parts. As a result, a plastic tube that takes coolant to the battery snapped from its secured location and hit a fitting. All kinds of errors started popping up, so a service visit became mandatory.
When the owner went to Tesla for a checkup, he quickly learned that fixing the car is going to be pricey. They told him the whole battery had to be replaced – a procedure that would have cost this man around $16,000. He considered getting a loan to fix the leased EV but found out from people who went through similar things that someone could fix it for a lot less.
Lo and behold, the whole procedure was possible for approximately $1,000. The coolant port was repaired, and the sedan was once again ready to add miles to its odometer. The mechanic used a simple procedure to cut off the damaged part and replace it with another one that worked perfectly.
Rich Rebuilds is a content creator that advocates for third-party repair and the right to repair. Even though Tesla made some steps in this direction and granted companies like Unplugged Performance the ability to modify its EVs, there are still a lot more things that need to be made available to mechanics that want to work on these vehicles.
Now watch what the owner had to say about it all and how the damaged part was replaced.
