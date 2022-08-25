Tesla Threatens to Sue The Dawn Project Over FSD Campaign, Hears Back Bring It on

Tesla has apparently reached its limit with The Dawn Project’s campaign against Full Self-Driving Beta. The company sent Dan O’Dowd, the founder of The Dawn Project, a “Cease and Desist” letter requiring him to stop “the dissemination of all defamatory advertisements” and to remove the videos that show a Tesla Model 3 hit child dummies while on FSD. O’Dowd’s response was long. Summing it up, it was “bring it on.”