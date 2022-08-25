Tesla Scraps Radar Completely, Transitions Even Older Cars to Tesla Vision

Tesla has started rolling out the 2022.20.9 update, a minor revision that was supposed to bring bug fixes and nothing more. Nevertheless, it appears that the update came with a surprise change for users, one that some will not like.
According to Not a Tesla App, the update’s release notes mention a new feature under “Speed Assist – Autopilot Improvements,” the use of Tesla Vision instead of the former radar sensors to provide certain active safety features. This is something that Tesla started to push in May 2021 when the EV maker transitioned new vehicles to Tesla Vision. Teslas sold after this date no longer included the radar hardware.
On the other hand, the previously-sold cars continued to use radar to scan the surroundings unless they got enrolled in the FSD Beta program. In that case, they are already using Tesla Vision instead of the radar sensors. It turns out that Tesla intends to scrap radar vision entirely for all its fleet, even when the radar hardware is present and functional. This is probably related to simplifying software development and testing.
Although Tesla promises that the new Tesla Vision approach doesn’t affect safety, the camera-based system has a few limitations compared to its radar-equipped counterparts. Things are improving, though, and it’s not likely that the owners would see any difference. In the beginning, the Tesla Vision vehicles did not include Smart Summon or Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance. Autopilot speeds were also limited to 75 mph (121 kph), and the minimum following distance was increased.
Several software updates have brought Tesla Vision safety systems on par with radar-based counterparts. The maximum Autopilot speed has increased to 85 mph (137 kph), while the following distance can now be set between two and seven car lengths. For now, it’s not clear whether Tesla will transition all radar-equipped vehicles to Tesla Vision in this update or it will opt for a slower rollout. According to Teslascope, only seven cars have received the update, while TeslaFi lists 22 installs.
On the other hand, the previously-sold cars continued to use radar to scan the surroundings unless they got enrolled in the FSD Beta program. In that case, they are already using Tesla Vision instead of the radar sensors. It turns out that Tesla intends to scrap radar vision entirely for all its fleet, even when the radar hardware is present and functional. This is probably related to simplifying software development and testing.
Although Tesla promises that the new Tesla Vision approach doesn’t affect safety, the camera-based system has a few limitations compared to its radar-equipped counterparts. Things are improving, though, and it’s not likely that the owners would see any difference. In the beginning, the Tesla Vision vehicles did not include Smart Summon or Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance. Autopilot speeds were also limited to 75 mph (121 kph), and the minimum following distance was increased.
Several software updates have brought Tesla Vision safety systems on par with radar-based counterparts. The maximum Autopilot speed has increased to 85 mph (137 kph), while the following distance can now be set between two and seven car lengths. For now, it’s not clear whether Tesla will transition all radar-equipped vehicles to Tesla Vision in this update or it will opt for a slower rollout. According to Teslascope, only seven cars have received the update, while TeslaFi lists 22 installs.