The Dawn Project Pays for Test to Show FSD Doesn't Brake for Kids

You must have already seen some bumper stickers that read “I brake for animals,” “I brake for pedestrians,” or “I brake for bikes.” There's plenty of them in the wild. A recent test paid by The Dawn Project suggests that, if Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) were to have a sticker, it would not be "Caution: student robotaxi," as some Tesla owners proudly exhibit in their cars. The proper wording would be “I don’t brake for children.” In all three runs in which the test consisted, a Tesla using the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) crashed against the mannequins that simulated kids on the road.