Tesla Removes Radar Vision From Autopilot and FSD for Model 3 and Model Y in Europe

Tesla started a transition away from radar sensors in its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems a year ago. The move that started with North America has now reached Europe and the Middle East and affects Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered from April 2022.
Tesla considers camera-based vision is better than the radar-based approach for its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving assistance systems. It’s also a lot cheaper, so it was just a matter of time before Tesla would extend Pure Vision to other markets. North American experience has proven Pure Vision just as competent and Tesla vehicles without radar sensors have been deemed just as safe by regulatory bodies like IIHS.
“We are continuing the transition to Tesla Vision, our camera-based Autopilot system,” Tesla wrote on its website. “Beginning with deliveries in April 2022, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the European and Middle Eastern markets will no longer be equipped with radar. Instead, these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving capabilities, and certain active safety features.”
During the transition, Tesla Vision will drop some features and limit others. For instance, Tesla announced that the steering assistant will be limited to a maximum speed of 130 kph (81 mph) and a longer following distance. Similar precautions were taken when rolling out Tesla Vision in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada a year ago. These features will be restored in the coming weeks via OTA updates.
Just as was the case in other markets, Tesla’s move would not affect the safety ratings of the vehicles, according to European legislation. Also, the functionality of the camera-based systems will not be affected and Tesla says that all other available autopilot functions and the Tesla functionality “Full potential for autonomous driving” are active upon delivery, depending on the car’s configuration.
