Tesla Removes Radar Vision From Autopilot and FSD for Model 3 and Model Y in Europe

More on this:

1 Elon Musk Skips Master Plan Part 2 Completion, Is Ready To Fail Master Plan Part 3 Now

2 Still Hung Up on Your Conventional Car? Driverless Ones Now Fully Cleared in the U.S.

3 Tesla Thinks Eyes Are All We Need, Drops Radar Sensors From the Model S and Model X

4 Is Nvidia the Right Company to Revitalize the Auto Industry?

5 Elon Musk Would Have Pushed for Camera-Based Autonomous Driving Tech at Tesla