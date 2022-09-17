Lexus Dealership Explains How To Drive Safe, Uses a Tesla Model 3

Lexus of Tauranga is a dealership from New Zealand that’s trying to gain a bigger audience on social media. At the time of writing, they have about 230 followers and barely 200 likes for their dedicated Facebook page. As any other company would like to do, they’re trying to grow their online presence without investing money in ads. But in this case, they also gave up on the cars they were selling.
Tauranga is New Zealand’s fifth most populated city, so it’s only natural that carmakers want to have some kind of presence there. Among many others, there’s also Lexus. They guarantee superior quality and “unsurpassed attention to detail.” The latter might need some adjusting or retraining, as you’ll see next.
Trying to better communicate with customers and attempting to establish a social media presence, the dealership started to publish various pieces of advice on Facebook. This is a good, cost-effective, and efficient way to gain followers. Their latest effort is titled “Driving Safe with Lexus” and it’s about the correct position one must have while behind the steering wheel.
Unfortunately, the person responsible for social media decided it would be a good idea to emphasize that driving safely with Lexus is done best with a Tesla. The photo they used displays a driver without her seatbelt looking at the infotainment screen. But the woman is sitting inside a Model 3, not a Lexus.
Lexus of Tauranga used a stock photo available on a popular website that’s been used by other companies as well. What’s even more strange is that New Zealand is a right-hand drive country, and the Tesla shown in the Facebook post is a left-hand drive model.
At the time of writing, the picture is still online. But to be safe, you can find some screenshots in the photo gallery. Given that it is a weekend, it might remain up until Monday. That’s only going to give more time to those that are ready to have some fun at the expense of Lexus of Tauranga. People already started publishing clever remarks.
All in all, mistakes happen. Everyone screws up once in a while. Or, who knows, maybe this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Lexus and Tesla in New Zealand. Maybe the famous EV maker will do some crossposting of its own at some point honoring the Japanese brand.
