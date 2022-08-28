autoevolution
2023 Lexus LC 500 Bespoke Edition

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
V8
Displacement
4968 cm3
Power
349.4(475)/7100 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
390.9/4800-5600 lb-ft/RPM
Fuel System
Direct Injection
Fuel
Gasoline
Top Speed
168 mph
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
4.7 s
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Gearbox
10-speed automatic
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
245/45RF20 || 275/40RF20
Unladen Weight
4266 lbs
Gross Weight Limit
5236 lbs
Length
187.4 in
Width
75.6 in
Height
53 in
Front/rear Track
64.2/64.5 in
Wheelbase
113 in
Ground Clearance
5.2 in
Cargo Volume
7 cuFT
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.33
City
13.5 mpg
Highway
29.4 mpg
Combined
20.5 mpg
CO2 Emissions
263 g/km
Cylinders
V8
Displacement
4968 cm3
Power
349.4(475)/7100 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
530/4800-5600 Nm/RPM
Fuel System
Direct Injection
Fuel
Gasoline
Top Speed
270 km/h
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
4.7 s
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Gearbox
10-speed automatic
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
245/45RF20 || 275/40RF20
Unladen Weight
1935 kg
Gross Weight Limit
2375 kg
Length
4760 mm
Width
1920 mm
Height
1346 mm
Front/rear Track
1,631/1,638 mm
Wheelbase
2870 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm
Cargo Volume
198 L
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.33
City
17.4 L/100Km
Highway
8 L/100Km
Combined
11.5 L/100Km
CO2 Emissions
263 g/km
Driven: 2022 Lexus LC 500 Bespoke Edition – Putting the Grand in Grand Touring

28 Aug 2022, 11:19 UTC ·
The 2022 Lexus LC 500 is a rare bird, a V8-powered 2+2 sport coupe, the very antithesis of today’s conventional luxury ride in a world gone mad with SUVs. In the Grand Tourer space it goes up against some heady competition with names like Aston Martin, Maserati and Mercedes-Benz.
With 30 years under its belt showing that it belongs to the club, Lexus has, in the LC 500 Bespoke Edition, a flagship that offers a unique blend of performance and luxury. And despite its six-digit price tag, the LC 500 also comes across as a relative bargain in this elevated marketplace.

Based on a 2012 LF-LC Concept and introduced six years ago, the LC 500 remains a stunning design that still looks contemporary. It sports the classis Lexus spindle grille, flowing bodywork with a pinched waist and a curvaceous tail.

Power comes from a normally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that makes 471 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to the rear axle via a silky smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. Lexus says the drivetrain is good for 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration of 4.4 seconds. Punch the ignition switch and there’s a satisfying growl from the engine as it stirs to life. The looks and the sound of the LC 500 packs plenty of visceral punch, which is this vehicle’s strong suit.

If you’re looking for all-out performance, however, you should be shopping at a Porsche store. What the LC delivers is a more traditional grand touring experience, something more akin to what you would find in an Aston Martin or Maserati. In fact, the LC 500 hits the sweet spot of both marques.

The design and interior rivals that of the British make. Our bespoke edition was outfitted in a leather and suede interior with a unique orange cast called Manhattanhenge. It refers to certain sunsets twice a year in New York City when the skyscraper canyons take on an orange glow. In addition to its bespoke craftsmanship, the LC 500 has the supple ride you’d expect from an Aston or a Bentley.

When it comes to the mechanical package, the exhaust note is an Italian operetta. There’s an urgency to its bark and the steering wheel paddle shifters for the automatic transmission allows you to move up and down the scales with each gear change. Even though it’s not an all-out performance car, the engine output and composed suspension allows you to push the LC through the bends with confidence. Based on the Sport Package, the Bespoke Edition employs a limited-slip rear differential, specially tuned rear shocks from Yamaha and higher performance brake pads. Overall, the LC 500 is a spirited and rewarding sports coupe.

Making the driving experience even more enjoyable are the well-bolstered sport seats that keep you in place and the head-up display that provides all the information you need without having to look away from the task at hand. Other controls and features are straightforward. There’s a large infotainment screen accessible through traditional knobs and controls as well as a small touchpad mounted on the center console. While newer Lexus models are moving away from the touchpad, it’s still intuitive and easy to use.

Driver and passenger comfort is good, while the vestigial 2+2 rear seats are best left for toddlers in car seats and lawn gnomes rather than regular passengers. The trunk is surprisingly roomy, we had plenty of space for two suitcases, a backpack and several bags of shopping treasures acquired over a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara. It was the perfect trip for a car like this - it was a comfortable freeway cruiser on the way up and a good dance partner on the twisty roads leading up to Ojai.

It also ranked high with valet parking, taking a prominent spot in a town that sees a lot of exotic machinery. Part of it may have been because of its blend of understated presence with head turning details. While it had the orange interior (a $3,600 premium), the exterior of the car is a muted Nori Green Metallic that shifts from a deep green hue in bright daylight to nearly black in low light. Adding to the understated elegance were the split-spoke dark alloy 20-inch wheels and dark chrome trim. Adding extrovert attitude is the large carbon fiber rear wing (which cost $2,750) and the $2,400 carbon fiber roof.

The 2022 Lexus LC 500 starts at $94,300 while the Bespoke Edition adds $3,000 to the total. With all the bells and whistles on our test car, the final price rings in a $109,970. Which isn’t bad when you consider an Aston Martin DB11 starts at twice the price.

