Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Marks Its Debut in the U.S. at Monterey Car Week

Monterey Car Week is for adults what Disney is for children: a magical place where you can meet your favorite characters. But, more than seeing them, you can play with them, feel them, and even buy them. For a week, Monterey Bay becomes a fairytale land where cars write the most beautiful stories for today and tomorrow.
Every year, Monterey Car Week creates a meeting portal between past, present, and future, where time seems to stand still regarding cars. Seven days and thirty events give fans of classic, sports, supersport and luxury cars a reason to celebrate, all sharing the same passion for those four-wheeled gems. But, more than a festival, Monterey Car Week is an opportunity to look forward to the future, a launching pad that manufacturers use to present the world with the next generations of cars.
Among the participants is Lexus, with a long history in the event, appearing as a proud sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance for the past 24 years while also supporting Pebble Beach Resorts as a partner for two decades. This year, Lexus has a lot to say.
Introduced with the new-generation NX model, the 'Next Chapter' of Lexus is a signed statement of evolution based on four pillars - Design, Lexus Driving Signature, Electrification, and Advanced Technology, milestones designed to take the brand to new heights. During the Lexus Electrified cocktail reception, Lexus will discuss all these aspects with CALTY Design Research President Kevin Hunter on Thursday, August 18.
Then, on Friday 19th, at The Quail - A Motorsports Gathering, a discussion between Vinay Shahani, VP of Lexus Marketing, and Townsend Bell, Lexus Brand Ambassador, will bring the future closer. Topics like the 2023 RX 500h F Sport Performance, Lexus Racing, and Townsend's IS 500 will provide clarity and quality information for Lexus fans and beyond.
The Lexus Electrified Sport concept, also seen at Goodwood Festival, will mark its first appearance in the U.S., followed in the spotlight by the RZ 450e, RX 500h F SPORT Performance, IS 500, LC 500 Convertible, and the Lexus Racing RC Cup Car. Some of these, namely the LC 500 Convertible, LC 500 Coupe, and IS 500, will be able to be driven, along with the NX 350, NX 450h+, and LX 600.
