Wald Turns the Lexus RX F Sport Into a Black Bison, Does the New Look Suit It?

Wald International, now that’s a name we haven’t heard in a while. As a matter of fact, we haven’t heard anything about them for almost a year now, with the last project signed by them that we wrote about being that hairy-chested Toyota Hilux.
Nonetheless, the Japanese tuner is back, and they have a new vehicle to brag about. It is the Lexus RX F Sport, which has received their touch, defined by a few exterior upgrades, wrapped in a package dubbed ‘Black Bison,’ just like most of their work.
Shared on social media earlier this week, with a few hashtags that also reveal that we are looking the RX 300 version of the crossover made by Toyota’s luxury car brand, the proposal is both flashy and somewhat restraint at the same time. The brash part can be blamed on the add-ons, made by Wald International, and the restraint on the blacked-out overall looks of the vehicle.
As far as the new goodies go, the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun mentions the apron attached to the front bumper, optional LED lights, duct cover, side skirts, muffler adaptor, and rear LED lights that are also available. For the wheels, the tuner speaks about two different sets, the Genuine Line F001 22 and the Genuine Line BM001 22, with the latter said to be currently in the development phase.
Suitable to the Lexus RX vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022, the body kit, complete with the wheels (one of the sets anyway), is probably already up for grabs, though the tuner hasn’t said anything about the availability part. They haven’t even mentioned the finances, though we reckon that anyone interested in turning their RX into a Black Bison should have no problem finding out how much everything costs upon reaching out to them.
