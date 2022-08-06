Popular U.S. Auto Mechanic Shares the List of Cars That Are Worth Buying Now

The car market isn’t giving any signs of returning to the pre-2020 normal. However, Americans still need cars. Be it new or used, a vehicle is a necessity or can become even vital in most parts of the U.S. But with the current supply chain and parts sourcing issues, one can wonder if a new vehicle is as good as the one that’s been built three to five years ago. Fortunately, a well-known auto mechanic shares his top picks.
If you’re looking forward to owning a new vehicle, then you have two choices right now: either pay a premium (that’s just a dealer markup) or wait five to 12 months for a new one. Both options are pricey. No matter what you decide, with inflation, job cuts, geopolitical instability, and an uncertain future for the internal combustion engine versus electric vehicle dilemma, you’re in a pickle.
But let’s presume you got over all these issues and decided to pull the trigger on something new or slightly used. You’re ready to splurge on a car or a truck that’s going to serve you well for at least five to seven years. What’s reliable? Which vehicle will be the best bang for your buck? Scotty Kilmer has three options for you. The famed mechanic with a YouTube side hustle says these are “the best vehicles to buy in 2022.”
According to Kilmer, the 2022 Acura TLX Type S with its real-world consumption figure of about 17.5 mpg (13.8 l/100 km), the V8-powered 2021 Lexus GX 460 that gets about 18 mpg (13 l/100 km), and the Mexican-assembled 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport that’s rated at about 23 mpg (10.2 l/100 km) are the vehicles you should go ahead and buy.
This comes as a surprise for Scotty Kilmer’s fans. Just last month he was telling people on YouTube that Honda and Toyota don’t build reliable cars anymore.
Watch the video down below and see his arguments for yourself. At the same time, maybe you should try and get a second opinion before signing any binding document.
But let’s presume you got over all these issues and decided to pull the trigger on something new or slightly used. You’re ready to splurge on a car or a truck that’s going to serve you well for at least five to seven years. What’s reliable? Which vehicle will be the best bang for your buck? Scotty Kilmer has three options for you. The famed mechanic with a YouTube side hustle says these are “the best vehicles to buy in 2022.”
According to Kilmer, the 2022 Acura TLX Type S with its real-world consumption figure of about 17.5 mpg (13.8 l/100 km), the V8-powered 2021 Lexus GX 460 that gets about 18 mpg (13 l/100 km), and the Mexican-assembled 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport that’s rated at about 23 mpg (10.2 l/100 km) are the vehicles you should go ahead and buy.
This comes as a surprise for Scotty Kilmer’s fans. Just last month he was telling people on YouTube that Honda and Toyota don’t build reliable cars anymore.
Watch the video down below and see his arguments for yourself. At the same time, maybe you should try and get a second opinion before signing any binding document.