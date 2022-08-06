Popular U.S. Auto Mechanic Shares the List of Cars That Are Worth Buying Now

The car market isn’t giving any signs of returning to the pre-2020 normal. However, Americans still need cars. Be it new or used, a vehicle is a necessity or can become even vital in most parts of the U.S. But with the current supply chain and parts sourcing issues, one can wonder if a new vehicle is as good as the one that’s been built three to five years ago. Fortunately, a well-known auto mechanic shares his top picks.

6 photos