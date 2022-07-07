Lexus Is Sketching the Future With This Electrified Concept Model, Shown at Goodwood

Displayed in a shop window like an unattainable toy, Lexus Electrified Sport Concept has made many visitors crave at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, arousing admiration and words of praise.
Proudly exposing the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept in the foreground, Lexus delighted its visitors at the Goodwood Festival with what is believed to become the successor of the LFA. After its premiere a few months ago, the future fully-electric Lexus is getting closer and closer to its owners, who are surely ready to storm the roads in it.
As part of the festival's "stage" entry, the concept model came out of a container, also in a virtual manner as part of a film (check video below) made especially to mark the moment of revelation, highlighting its sleek silhouette. Inspired by the sketches of Tom Matsumoto, Senior Lead Designer at Calty Design Research, the future Lexus illustrates the brand's vision of a super sports car, yet a game-changer in terms of electrification. The audience was teased with images from the future created in the studio and displayed in front of historic Goodwood House, offering ideas about the possible final version of the concept.
Fierce, but elegant, massive, but sustainable, the concept was designed to keep the high performance attributes of a Lexus, and pair them with an expected acceleration time in the low two-seconds, and a cruising range over 700 km (435 miles). The use of solid-state batteries on this sharp and futuristic body demonstrates the Japanese brand's intention to create a high-performance BEV.
Until new information about the official launch of the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept is revealed, Lexus fans will be able to enjoy the all-electric UX 300e compact crossover, and the plug-in hybrid electric NX 450h +, plus the RZ 450e, both also shown in Goodwood, and the RZ 450e luxury SUV expected to arrive in the UK by the end of this year.
