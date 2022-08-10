2023 Lexus GX 460 Debuts With Few Changes

What do you call a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with Lexus badging and a 4.6-liter V8 that really loves guzzling dinosaur juice? GX 460 is the answer you’re looking for! Joined at the hip to the 4Runner, the luxury-oriented sport utility vehicle is entering 2023 with very few changes.
Manufactured at the Tahara plant alongside the 4Runner, the GX 460 for the U.S. market comes with four-wheel-drive capability and three-row seating. Capable of accommodating seven peeps, the GX 460 has received a new exterior color dubbed Eminent White Pearl. This hue replaces Starfire Pearl, and Claret Mica has been sadly discontinued without a replacement.
Key changes for 2023 further include Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio as standard for the Luxury trim level. Finally, the Black Line Special Edition returns with a Panoramic View Monitor as standard.
Introduced for model year 2022, the Black Line is based on the Premium grade and it’s also limited to 3,000 units. Nori Green Pearl is exclusive to the Black Line, which features a dark finish on the front skid plate, fog lamps and grille, and black inserts in the clear taillamps. 18-inch wheels in gloss black also need to be mentioned, together with the black-painted roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and the Boulder Gray NuLuxe-wrapped seats.
The headliner is obviously black, complemented by matte-finished black ash wood ornamentation on the steering wheel and gray stitching. All in all, it’s a very tantalizing specification for such a gray-haired utility vehicle.
Codenamed J150, the second-generation GX premiered in November 2009 for the 2010 model year at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China. Two facelifts have been operated since then, and it’s easy to tell how gray-haired the GX is by simply looking at the dashboard.
Codenamed 1UR-FE, the free-breathing V8 develops a laid-back 401 horsepower and 329 pound-feet (446 Nm) of torque, enough for a towing capacity of 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms). Most of that oomph is channeled to all four wheels by means of a full-time 4WD system with a Torsen torque-sensing center differential that boasts a 40:60 torque split.
