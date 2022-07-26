What Lucky Lexus Will Drive Julianne Moore to the Red Carpet?

With Julianne Moore as the President of International Jury, and Rocío Munoz Morales to host the opening and closing nights, the 79th Venice International Film Festival will have a knight of honor that will accompany all the movie stars: Lexus.
"Aand the winner is.." are the magic words that create suspense and emotion in a film festival, stirring the atmosphere among the nominated actors who are eagerly waiting for the continuation of this phrase. In the midst of high-resonance names such as Cate Blanchett, Olivia Wilde, Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins, Penelope Cruz and the younger ones, Harry Styles and Vanessa Kirby, another prestigious name joins them: Lexus.
The Japanese brand reaffirms his loyalty to this international event, being chosen for the sixth time in a row as the Official Car of the Venice International Film Festival. Attending this event is a more than suitable opportunity for any car manufacturer to show off its new models, thus being an excellent way for Lexus to make an advertising campaign with massive impact.
The star of the show will be the all-new RX, a fresh expression of the fifth Lexus generation, so ready to break patterns. Based on the GA-K platform, the 2023 RX model features a variety of redesigned powertrains. It also comes equipped with Lexus' all-wheel drive system.
Besides the all-new RX, the fleet readied for the 79th Venice International Film Festival will also include the UX 300e crossover and the LC Convertible, "one of the most sought-after vehicles we've produced," as Lexus boasts.
Lido di Venezia will host this year numerous actors, celebrities and creators from August 31 to September 10, 2022 in what is called the oldest film festival in the world. Founded in 1932, the Venice International Film Festival is being recognized as one of the "Big Three", along with the Cannes International Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.
I wonder... what will be the lucky car that will drive Julianne Moore to the red carpet?
