Special Appearance Package Leads 2023 Lexus IS Updates

Still based on the Toyota N platform that rolled out in 2003, the IS sedan enters 2023 with little in the way of updates. The headliner is the Molten Pearl-finished 500 F Sport Premium that’s exclusive to the Special Appearance Package. Limited to 150 units, the IS 500 F Sport Premium Special Appearance Package will go on sale in the U.S. of A. this fall.
As standard, the V8-engined model flaunts 19-inch alloys from Enkei. Forged alloys from BBS are optional. Good for 472 horsepower and 395 pound-foot (536 Nm) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute, the 500 is equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with eight forward ratios.
Customers who specify the Special Appearance Package on the 500 F Sport Premium trim level will be presented with the aforementioned exterior finish, along with the BBS forged alloys plus black NuLuxe for the interior. Color-matched floor mats and key gloves pretty much sum up this option.
Lower down the spectrum, the 350 F Sport is available with both rear- and all-wheel drive. F Sport stands for 19-inch alloys, exterior styling treatments for the bumpers and grille, a rear lip spoiler, as well as extra badging. The 350 F Sport adds the Handling Package for 2023, which includes Adaptive Variable Suspension, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and Drive Mode Select with Sport S/S+ and customizable modes. The Special Appearance Package of the 350 F Sport is slightly different from that of the 500 F Sport Premium, with 480 examples of the breed scheduled for the U.S. market.
In this application, the Special Appearance Package consists of Incognito paintwork accented by an Obsidian hood and roof, black NuLuxe for the interior, and 19-inch alloy wheels from Enkei. The 2023 Lexus IS will be available in 10 exterior hues. In no particular order, these are Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0, Infrared, Grecian Water, Ultra White, Eminent White Pearl, Atomic Silver, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Caviar, and Matador Red Mica.
