Tesla Model 3 in a Massive Hailstorm Shows How Mother Nature Can Be Cruel

We have many examples that Mother Nature will do whatever it wants, whenever it wants, regardless of how cruel that might seem. Take a hailstorm as an example: it will damage anything on its way. Russ Osborne filmed how one of these events simply destroyed his Tesla Model 3 from the inside and also when it ended.
The video in the cabin is pretty impressive. Osborne was listening to a heavy metal song we failed to identify while filming the hail falling all over his car. The interior and the driver are covered in shards of glass that may have hurt him, even if way less than the large ice balls the sky was throwing down. Surprisingly, he said the “video was shot after the bulk of the storm had already passed.”
It is very unlikely that any car would have survived the attack of hail the size of “tennis balls and grapefruits,” as Osborne described them. Anyway, the large glass roof on the Model 3 made the hailstorm even more severe. At some points, the hail seems to have crossed the glass, allowing the rain to enter the vehicle.
According to the Tesla owner, everything happened on August 1. Osborne “was driving northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada,” when the hailstorm started. There was nowhere to shelter from it, so he went to the roadside and waited ten minutes for the hailstorm to stop. The Model 3 driver said over 70 vehicles were pretty damaged by the ice balls on that road.
The video he shot after everything ended is heartbreaking. His Model 3 is badly damaged. Considering the damage caused by the hail, even on the steel and aluminum body panels, we can say that the glass roof, windscreen, and other windows did an excellent job of protecting Osborne.
According to the Model 3 owner, he’s yet to hear from his insurance company about what will happen. Everyone he talked to thinks his car is totaled. Considering the images, we’d also expect that to be the case. We’ll update you if we hear back from Osborne about that.
