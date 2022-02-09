Tesla Patents New, Self-Healing Solar Roof

Polymers or organic polymers seem to be all the hype these days. BMW used them for its new iX and now they’re making their way on Tesla’s Solar Roofs. This new patent filling proves it.
Tesla has filed a new patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Registered as US 11245355 B2, the document shows there are new solar panels coming soon.
After a few failed deliveries and some delayed ones, Tesla plans on seriously upgrading the Solar Roof. According to the patent mentioned, the new photovoltaic modules (also known as solar panels) will be more efficient and will come standard with an improved layer of protection.
The document shows Tesla’s planning on using fortified glass (or other materials that support a wafer like standard glass or plastic) for its new Solar Roofs but will go one step further and encapsulate with a layer of organic polymer the entire thing. By doing this, Musk’s company will provide another layer of protection – a fabulously good one.
The new solar panels will go through a lamination process that will seal the solar cells and will protect them from harsh weather with an organic plastic-based material (organic polymer)that will be able to “heal” itself. For example, let’s say a hailstorm passes. Your roof got hit with ice from the sky. There’s damage, but once the Sun appears the photovoltaic modules will gradually recover their shape and capacity. Heat brings these organic polymers to their initial state! After a couple of hours of sunshine, all is well again!
Moreover, Tesla’s Solar Roof will also become more efficient. The same patent filled with the USPTO shows that the entire module (tile and solar cell) will be arranged differently and fabricated together.
Finally, the new Solar Roof will also allow for side-by-side arrangement and will offer the possibility of customization. This is what Tesla calls “improved aesthetic.”
We’ll have to wait and see the final product. Shipping might also become a concern to consider.
