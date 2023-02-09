The 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe May Feature Wonky Airbag Cover Panels, 804 Cars Recalled

In production since September 2021 for the 2022 model year, the second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe has been hit by a recall stemming from a manufacturing issue. Rather than the Bavarian automaker, the root cause of this problem is attributed to Fehrer Automotive Mexico.
Back on January 17th, 2023, the supplier of the side airbag cover panels for the G42 informed BMW of a potential safety risk. An engineering review was initiated, and the German marque quickly discovered a peculiar anomaly that had occurred during a production conformity test.
Said tests were conducted on December 21st, 2022. Mounted on the front seat backrest, the plastic cover panel of the second-row seat side airbag cracked following the airbag’s deployment. The deployment trajectory could be affected as a result of the cracked plastic cover panel, which increases the risk of injury to the rear occupants.
A further review of production conformity tests revealed that other production lots were not affected. The subsequent analysis of the material from which the plastic cover panel is produced, which included infrared spectroscopy, indicated that the material wasn’t made according to specifications. BMW doesn’t go into further detail, but you get the point. A safety risk is a safety risk, and the 2 Series Coupe had to be recalled to address it.
BMW hasn’t received any reports of accidents or injuries potentially related to this concern. Dealers were instructed on the first day on February 2023 to replace the suspect panels with new ones made according to specifications.
Affected owners will be informed by first-class mail no later than March 24th, 2023 according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 804 units of the 2 Series Coupe are called back, 2023 models ranging from the entry-level 230i to the M240i xDrive.
The vehicles in question were assembled at San Luis Potosi in Mexico in the period from October 25th, 2022 to December 21st, 2022. A dealer message from January 26th, 2023 lists October 24th, 2022 to January 17th, 2023 and the M2 as well, which is a bit weird because the NHTSA’s recall portal doesn’t list these dates and the M car.
The rear-wheel-drive 2 Series Coupe starts at $38,200 for the 230i entry-level variant, and it shouldn't be confused with the 2 Series Gran Coupe that's built around a front-wheel-drive unibody. Although 30i used to mean 3.0L straight-six engine back in the olden days, it currently stands for 2.0L four-cylinder turbo.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.5 seconds, the 230i is betted by the 230i xDrive, which needs 5.3 seconds. Priced at $48,900 excluding destination charge, the M240i is arguably the sweet spot in the lineup thanks to a 3.0L straight-six turbo. The dash to 60 ends in 4.5 seconds. Or 4.1 when equipped with xDrive. As for the RWD-only M2, the purest M car that BMW currently makes can do it in merely 3.9 seconds.
