Check Out the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq's Swag With Less Swage, New Generation Coming This Year

Skoda’s crossover revolution pretty much started with the Kodiaq back in 2016. The model was given a facelift in 2021, and not long after, we started seeing test mules wearing the body of the current car, with camouflaged front and rear ends.
This time, however, we get to take a first look at the second-generation’s production body in a premiere, albeit under wraps. Caught undergoing testing in the cold, the Czech brand’s flagship high-rider looks like an evolution of its predecessor, and that’s no surprise, considering that it is a popular choice on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, so Skoda doesn’t want to mess around with a winning recipe.
One thing that’s not going anywhere is the split-lamp arrangement. However, the lighting units are all-new, and so is the grille, which appears to have softer edges. The bumper looks more grown up, and there are less aggressive lines on the hood. Speaking of which, you may have also noticed that the same goes for the profile too. No flush-mounted door handles here, but it’s worth noting that the shoulders are more pronounced this time.
At the rear, there is still a spoiler at the top of the windscreen and brand-new taillights whose shape remains well hidden beneath the artificial skin with a trippy pattern. One thing that would not surprise us would be the presence of a thin light strip joining them together, but this hasn’t been confirmed. It is possible that the ‘Skoda’ lettering will still bedeck the tailgate, under the rear window, joined by the model’s name to the side. It is impossible to make out the shape of the rear bumper and diffuser, and we cannot even tell you whether those reflectors are temporary or not.
Zooming in on certain pictures partially reveals the new infotainment system inside, which now has a free-standing design. That’s right, the main screen will not be incorporated into the dashboard panel anymore, which could be a setback for certain future customers. Elsewhere, you can expect new switchgear, buttons, knobs, steering wheel, seats, door cards, center console, and so on, as this is a new generation and not a second mid-cycle refresh of the model that is believed to be built on the same MQB platform, albeit with a few tweaks.
This means that it should launch with gasoline engines, joined by mild-hybrids, and at least one plug-in hybrid. It is possible that Europe might still get a diesel. It’s unknown yet whether the RS (vRS in the UK) will sit at the top of the range of the new generation Skoda Kodiaq family, but we should find out more about it close to the unveiling date, which might be later this year, reports indicate.
