2024 Skoda Kodiaq Test Mule Hits the Road With New Front and Rear End Designs

It’s been a little over a year since Skoda unveiled the facelifted Kodiaq, so why test one with camouflage wrapped around its fascias? In all likelihood, we are looking at a test mule of the next-generation mid-size crossover.
Set to replace the current one, which has sat at the top end of the Czech company’s high-riding portfolio ever since production commenced back in 2016, the all-new Skoda Kodiaq is probably due towards the end of next year, or in 2024.
It is way too early to talk about the design, but we’d expect it with evolutionary styling on the outside, new cockpit with more modern technology gear, including digital gauges, and infotainment system, and perhaps cleverer packaging leading to increased legroom for those sitting at the back, and more trunk capacity.
If it wasn’t for the camouflage, the pictured mule would have probably flown under the radar. That’s because the changes are quite minimal for now, comprising only different lighting units at the front, new grille, and bumper. It has different taillights, diffuser, and exhaust trim at the other end, and repositioned reflectors in the bumper, which were moved further down.
Elsewhere, there are no other novelties, as far as the design is concerned anyway. Nonetheless, as we already told you, this is likely a test mule for the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq, and we will have to wait for the actual prototypes to start hitting the road in the coming months in order to spot the actual novelties.
As you can imagine, we cannot tell you anything about the underpinnings of the model, which is currently related to the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, SEAT Tarraco, and Audi Q3, nor the engine family. Still, it might launch with the usual straight-four gasoline units and some electrified assemblies. We wouldn’t hold our breath for any more diesels in Europe, but we wouldn’t say that they won’t happen either. Guess time will tell what Skoda has in store for its flagship crossover’s new generation.
