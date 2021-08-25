2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Ready to Fight Crime in the UK

Skoda has given the Kodiaq a mid-cycle refresh just a few months ago, and now the mid-size SUV is available for emergency services in the United Kingdom.
Just like the hundreds of Kodiaqs already in service in the UK, including 50 used by the Northern Ireland Police, 30 by the West Sussex Fire and Rescue, and 18 serving for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, the facelifted iteration can take on different roles.
Depending on what its goal is, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will get the specific attire. This combines the blue and yellow shades on a white body for the police cruiser, yellow and green for the ambulance, and red and yellow for the fire department. Additionally, it gets more features depending on the spec, such as the roof-mounted light bar and emergency lights up front.
The cockpit has been enhanced as well and integrates the emergency services’ communication platform within the OEM infotainment system. Moreover, thanks to the big luggage area, it can transport vital life-saving emergency equipment, like ventilators and oxygen tanks, as well as other gear for first responders.
The 2021 Kodiaq has updated looks on the outside, comprising of the new bumpers, slimmer headlamps, and different taillights, among others.
Inside, customers can get a standard 8-inch infotainment system or the optional 9.2-inch screen, complemented by the available 10.25-inch digital dials, and a new steering wheel, with a two-spoke design for the entire range, bar the RS (vRS in the UK) and SportLine, which get an additional spoke.
For the Kodiaq RS, Skoda has dropped the bi-turbo diesel, as the sporty model now uses a 2.0-liter gasoline unit that produces 245 PS (242 HP / 180 kW). The rest of the family can be ordered with other gasoline and diesel engines, whose outputs vary between 150 PS (148 HP / 110 kW) to 200 PS (197 HP / 147 kW).
