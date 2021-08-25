2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Ready to Fight Crime in the UK

More on this:

1 Decommissioned Ford Police Interceptor Sedan Up for Grabs: Pull Over and Check It Out

2 VW ID.3 Police Cars Getting Ready To Serve and Protect in Germany

3 Updated 2021 Skoda Kodiaq RS Now Available in the UK From £44,635 OTR

4 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Debuts With Dynamic Looks, Gasoline RS Model

5 Skoda Scala Pressed into Service as Police Car in Britain