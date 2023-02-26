autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz x Moncler Project Mondo G: Where Fashion Meets Automotive Engineering

Mercedes-Benz and Moncler have collaborated to create an authentic art piece that merges the iconic G-Class off-roader with Moncler's distinctive design elements. The result of this collaboration is PROJECT MONDO G, unveiled at Moncler's "The Art of Genius" show during London Fashion Week. It marks Moncler's first-ever automotive partnership, and the art piece showcases the creative opportunities and potential that arise from merging the worlds of automotive and fashion design.
Moncler is a luxury fashion brand with a history of over seven decades. Founded in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, a small village in the French Alps, Moncler started by making quilted jackets for cold-weather workers, mountaineers, and skiers.

Over the years, Moncler has evolved into a global purveyor of high-end outerwear and fashion, collaborating with renowned designers and artists. Moncler's signature padded jacket is an icon of style and functionality worn by celebrities and adventurers.

Being an automotive enthusiast, you might wonder what Moncler has to do with cars. Well, you are about to find out. In this cover story, we will explore the latest collaboration between Moncler and Mercedes-Benz, named Project Mondo G. This commission is a fusion of two worlds: luxury mobility and an alpine lifestyle, celebrating the innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability that characterize both brands in their respective fields.

Mercedes-Benz x Moncler


Project Mondo G
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The "Art of a Genius" show was a spectacular event that showcased Moncler's latest collections and collaborations with different artists and brands, such as Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Adidas Originals, FRGMT, Salehe Bembury, Palm Angels, ROC NATION by Jay-Z, or Rick Owens who also presented an independent collab with Moncler.

The show was held at London's Olympia venue, which was transformed into a futuristic space with LED screens, sound effects, and interactive installations. Project Mondo G was the show's highlight, attracting the attention and admiration of celebrities, influencers, media, and guests.

It was displayed on a rotating platform surrounded by snowflakes and spotlights. It was also accompanied by a video that explained its concept and features.

A fashion statement


Project Mondo G
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Moncler is a name that evokes both style and adventure. Under the vision of Remo Ruffini, who acquired the company in 2003, Moncler expanded its range to include technical outerwear, luxury off-slope fashion, and haute couture collections. Today, Moncler is synonymous with innovation, excellence, and creativity in winter sports and beyond.

While Moncler has mastered the art of winter fashion for decades, Mercedes-Benz has been forging its own path in the world of design and innovation. The German carmaker has been a loyal supporter of global fashion weeks and a daring collaborator with some of the most influential and visionary fashion designers and brands.

From Virgil Abloh's Project Geländewagen in 2020, which turned the G-Class into a minimalist racing machine, to Moncler's Project Mondo G in 2023, which transformed the same model into a playful puffer jacket-inspired vehicle, Mercedes-Benz has shown its willingness to challenge conventions and explore new possibilities for expression and creativity. These collaborations are more than just marketing stunts; they are artistic statements celebrating the fusion of form and function, style and substance, luxury and performance.

The Mondo G


Project Mondo G
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Project Mondo G recreates the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class with Moncler's unique design codes by merging the German SUV's characteristic features with Moncler's puffer jacket. The result is a stunning and sturdy vehicle that combines extreme comfort and functionality in any environment.

The project was unveiled at the Moncler "The Art of Genius" event during London Fashion Week on 20 February 2023 as part of a co-creation campaign that explores the "Art of Imagination" between Mercedes-Benz and Moncler. The campaign also featured social media, out-of-home (OOH), and PR assets in order to reach broad global activation.

Project Mondo G showcases both brands' shared values and vision, driven by innovation, excellence, and craftsmanship. The art piece weighs 2.5 tons (5,000 lbs), measures 15.1 ft (4.6 m) in length, 9.2 ft (2.8 m) in height, and 11.15 ft (3.4 m) in width (including the massive wheels), and features a gigantic zipper detail with Moncler's branding on the back of the car. It also has a custom interior that reflects Moncler's signature style and colors.

This project could be considered an ultimate fusion between luxury and adventure. Imagine driving a powerful, versatile, stylish, and comfortable car. The Mondo G should be viewed as a vehicle that can take you from the city to the mountains, from the asphalt to the snow, and from the ordinary to the extraordinary. A machine that is much more than a car: it is an art piece, a statement, and a vision.

A strong friendship


Project Mondo G
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The idea of Project Mondo G was born out of a mutual admiration between Mercedes-Benz Group AG's chief design officer Gorden Wagener, and Moncler's chairman and CEO, Remo Ruffini. Both leaders have been friends for years and admired each other's work. They joined forces to create something new and unexpected: a co-creation celebrating their shared values and vision.

"We wanted to create something that would express our DNA in a different way," says Ruffini. "We are both driven by perfect functionality and extraordinary design. We both love to explore new territories and challenge ourselves. We both care about quality and craftsmanship. And we both have a strong sense of responsibility towards our planet."

Wagener agrees: "We share with Moncler an attitude of pushing boundaries and creating new possibilities. We are both pioneers in our fields who never settle for less than excellence. We are both passionate about creating products that are not only beautiful but also meaningful."

The collaboration was based on mutual respect, trust, and dialogue. The two teams worked closely together to develop Project Mondo G from concept to reality. They exchanged ideas, sketches, materials, samples, and feedback until they reached their shared vision.

Innovative choices


Project Mondo G
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The result is stunning: Project Mondo G is a masterpiece of engineering and design that combines luxury mobility with an alpine lifestyle. It is based on a three-door Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with an aesthetic that nods at the first models produced by the company in the early 80s.

But what makes Project Mondo G unique is its exterior design: it recreates the iconic shape of the G-Class with Moncler's signature quilted fabric. The fabric covers almost every car surface except for some metal elements such as bumpers, grille, wheels, mirrors, handles, lights, and logos.

The fabric is water-repellent, windproof, breathable, and durable. It also provides insulation and comfort for passengers inside. A massive zipper detail with Moncler's branding is seen on the back of the car.

A show like no other


Project Mondo G
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The show was a spectacular event showcasing Moncler's latest collections and collaborations with artists and designers. Project Mondo G was the show's highlight, attracting the attention and admiration of celebrities, influencers, media, and guests.

It was displayed on a rotating platform surrounded by snowflakes and spotlights. It was also accompanied by a video that explained its concept and features.

The reaction to Project Mondo G was overwhelmingly positive: it received praise from critics, fans, and experts for its originality, creativity, and quality. It generated buzz and excitement on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. It also sparked curiosity and interest among potential customers who wanted to know more about it.

Project Mondo G is not just a car. It is an experience—an experience that takes you beyond your comfort zone, beyond your expectations, and your imagination. It is also an invitation to discover a new universe where fashion meets automotive engineering unexpectedly and excitingly and a gift from Mercedes-Benz and Moncler to their loyal fans and customers.

Project Mondo G is not for sale but is a testament to the creative potential and artistic expression that can emerge from collaborations between different industries and disciplines.

Video thumbnail
